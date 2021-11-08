ROH Women’s Title To Be Defended At New Texas Pro Wrestling Show

Rok-C will be defending her ROH Women’s Championship at a show for New Texas Pro Wrestling this coming weekend. NTPW announced on Sunday that Rok-C will defend the title against Trish Adora at the show, which takes place on Saturday in Dallas. You can see the announcement below.

Rok-C won the championship at Death Before Dishonor in the finals of the ROH Women’s Tournament. ROH is set to go on hiatus after Final Battle next month.

New Texas Pro Wrestling previously hosted an Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship match back in April.