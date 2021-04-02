wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo Defending Impact Knockouts Title Next Week At New Texas Pro Wrestling Show
New Texas Pro Wrestling recently announced that Deonna Purrazzo will defend the Impact Knockouts title against Rok-C during the company’s first-ever WrestleMania week event, which will take place on April 9 at 2 PM ET.
The show will be taped for future release on IWTV, and here’s the full lineup for the New Texas Pro Wrestling event (via PWInsider):
* New Texas Pro Champion Mysterious Q vs. MLW star Gino Medina
* “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith vs AJ Gray
* New Texas Pro Women’s Champion Raychell Rose vs. Impact Wrestling’s Jordynne Grace
* MLW’s Myron Reed vs. Fuego Del Sol vs. Izzy James vs. Max Heights
* Six Shooter Battle Royal with the winner receiving a future shot at the New Texas Pro Title: Joe Demaro, T-Ray, Jerome, Daniels Griffey, Edge Stone, Exodus Prime, Kari Wright, Korey O’Neal, Aaron Harmes, Zack Mason, Warren Johnson, Eddie Martinez, Moonshine Mantell, Skip Terrific, Erik Lockhart
Tickets for the show are available at this link.
🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨@IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts Championship Match:@DeonnaPurrazzo x @TheRokC_
Tickets are very limited!!
🎟: https://t.co/I3WSJjHco1 pic.twitter.com/eYTK8tlxoC
— New Texas Pro Wrestling (@NewTexasPW) March 17, 2021
