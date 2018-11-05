ROH World Tag Team Championship Match Set For Global Wars Tour

– Ring of Honor has announced a World Tag Team Championship match for their Global Wars tour. The company announced that Kaz and Scorpio Sky will defend their championships against Super Smash Bros (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson).

You can see the full annoumcent below:

Ring of Honor makes its long-awaited return to Toronto Sunday, November 11 at the Mattamy Centre with the final night of Global Wars! All four nights of the Global Wars Tour will air LIVE for HonorClub and ROH World Tag Team Championships will be on the line when the returning Super Smash Bros take on SoCal Uncensored!

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS SOCAL UNCENSORED (FRANKIE KAZARIAN & SCORPIO SKY) vs. SUPER SMASH BROS. (EVIL UNO & STU GRAYSON)

Due to incredible fan demand, Super Smash Bros. make their heavily anticipated return to ROH for the first time since May’s War of the Worlds Tour to challenge the ROH World Tag Team Champions Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky with the titles on the line!

Evil Uno and Stu Grayson’s last bout in ROH saw them take their long-time rivals the Young Bucks to the limit and in that time, the Super Smash Bros. have been winning just about every bout they have competed in. Their wins have caught the attention of the ROH Board of Directors and the duo has earned a title shot against Kaz and Sky!

Who will pick up the victory in this HUGE title match and leave Toronto the ROH World Tag Team Champions? Buy your ticket and join us LIVE or watch LIVE as all four nights are being broadcast LIVE for HonorClub!