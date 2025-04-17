Roman Reigns On Donald Trump: ‘I Support Our President’, Wants ‘A Bright Future For Our Country’

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Roman Reigns said that he supports President Donald Trump, even if he’s not a fan of everything Trump does. He noted that he is a registered Democrat but considers himself a centrist. Here are highlights:

On the choice being very clear in the last Presidential Election: “One person was giving us information. One person was answering questions, so it wasn’t that hard.”

On supporting Trump: “I support our president. Trump is one of those guys where he’s got a vast history and a huge background. He’s been in entertainment. He’s been in big business, politics. At this point, I’m supporting a bright future for our country. Positive and competent leadership. For us to be what we’re supposed to be—to be a world leader and carry that respect and do what a world power like us should be doing.”

On not liking everything Trump does: “It’s like he needs that adversary. He needs that opposition to bounce off of. He needs that competitive motivation or something. To be honest, the world seems to be more like wrestling than any other form of entertainment.”