Roman Reigns Fighting Leukemia, Relinquishes Universal Championship

– Roman Reigns announced during the opening segment of this week’s Raw that he is fighting leukemia and relinquished the WWE Universal Championship. Reigns is taking a leave of absence to combat the disease, with an announcement from WWE noting that he is making his fight public “in an effort to raise awareness and funds for research in order to advance cures for the disease.” His leukemia has been in remission since late 2008.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Reigns on a quick win over the disease.