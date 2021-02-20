WWE News: Roman Reigns Spears Edge In Smackdown Main Event, Six-Person Tag Highlighs

– Roman Reigns took out Edge following tonight’s Smackdown main event to end Friday’s show. Tonight’s episode saw Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, and Cesaro defeat Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and King Corbin in a battle of Elimination Chamber competitors. After Bryan made Zayn tap out to the YES! Lock, chaos broke out with several people hitting their finishers on each other. Edge came in and spears Jey Uso, only to get the same done to him by Reigns. You can see a clip from the finish below:

– WWE also posted a highlight clip from the other six-person tag match on Smackdown, with Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, & Reginald facing Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax & Bayley. Banks and Belair hit a double dropkick on Jax, with Reginald getting the pinfall after: