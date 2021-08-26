Roman Reigns Weighs In on Brock Lesnar’s Return, Beating John Cena at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns shared his thoughts on his win over John Cena and Roman Reigns’ SummerSlam return on this week’s The Bump. You can see highlights from the inteview below per Wrestling Inc as well as the full video:

After successfully retaining his Universal Championship against John Cena last weekend at SummerSlam, the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns stopped by on this week’s WWE’s The Bump to talk about this monumental victory. Having locked horns with the “Cenation Leader,” Reigns revealed facing Cena was one of the biggest victories he’s had since claiming the title almost one year ago.

On if his SummerSlam win was his most important so far: “I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t a big one, but for me, the next win is always the biggest win. So, yeah. It’s on the next one. Obviously, you already know who stepped up [after – Brock Lesnar], at least, and made it appear that way.”

On Lesnar’s return: “I think he wanted to get the best look possible and see what’s going on. I’m the most dominant Universal Champion that’s ever done this thing. I think he sees the Island of Relevancy, just like John Cena did. He’s just coming with like a farmer, butcher outlook as opposed to being the Hollywood guy.

“But, yeah. It just goes to show all this work; this foundation of greatness I’ve been laying down continues to show we’re number one. They want to talk about it, but it’s just for them to put themselves in the conversation with me to amplify everything. But there isn’t anyone who can compete with what we’re doing. Between me, my cousins [The Usos] and the wise man [Paul Heyman], we come together, and we’re putting together greatness. We’re lifting the bar. We’re lifting the standard. I think Brock Lesnar, like everybody else in this industry, they want to be a part of that.”

On his Universal Title reign lasting a year: “I made the Universal Championship what it is. Before I got ahold of it, some would argue that it was the second-tier WWE Championship. The second-biggest WWE Championship in our company. But what I’ve done with it this past year, I’ve elevated it to a whole new stratosphere. It is what it is. I put the work in and made it special. Now, everybody wants it, and it goes to show if you ever get in that ring with me, the level that you’re going to have to step up to…

“If I were to ever lose it, the amount of responsibility, the amount of pressure that is going to be on this person to follow what I’ve done this whole year – probably going to be the next year or whenever I feel like my work is done here. But man, it’s one of those things that I think the Universal Championship is not the number one title if the ‘Tribal Chief’ doesn’t make it what it is. And it won’t ever be the same. It has to continue to stay where it is now.”