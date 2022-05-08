Roman Reigns Addresses Crowd at WWE Live Event, Teases ‘New Phase’ In His Career

Roman Reigns made an interesting comment while addressing the fans at WWE’s live event last night in Trenton, New Jersey. As you can see in the below video, Reigns gave a speech during the live event in which he said that he didn’t know if he’d be back there again because he’s starting into a “new phase” of his career.

In the video, Reigns says (per Fightful):

“I’ve been around for a minute. Me and the Shield, we started in 2012 and we’ve been running this business for almost a decade, so it’s been very fortunate buddy. We were in Uniondale last night and now we made our trail back here, and now we head to Providence for 5 hours. Man, I can’t tell you that this can be a grueling schedule. Everybody back there, they bust their butts to do what we do, but we wouldn’t be able to do it without you (the audience). You give us the energy to allow us to kick out every single night, to put our bodies through this struggle, and do this thing. I think it goes without saying, the WWE Universe is the best fan base in the world of entertainment. I’ve been here many times for the last 10 years now and I’m starting to work in a new phase of my career, and I honestly don’t know if I’ll ever be back here ever again. But hey, if that’s the case, I want to say thank you for all these years, for all the support, and for y’all showering up to see us do what we do. We appreciate y’all and we want y’all to get home safely. Thank you and have a good night.”

It’s not clear what Reigns meant by the speech, which did not seem to be in his heel character. Reigns is set to be part of the six-man tag team match alongside the Usos against Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro at tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash PPV.