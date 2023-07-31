Roxanne Perez Says She’s The Best Woman in NXT Following Win at Great American Bash

In a post-match interview with WWE after her win at NXT Great American Bash, Roxanne Perez said that she is the best woman on the brand. She defeated Blair Davenport in a Weapons Wild match on the show.

She said “I feel absolutely amazing. I feel like a freaking prodigy, that’s how I feel. I think I definitely proved a point to not only Blair Davenport, but to anybody else out there that has ever underestimated me. I’m not one to be underestimated. There’s a reason why they call me The Prodigy, and I’m not afraid to say that I am the best woman here in NXT.”