Ruby Soho Explains Why The Outcasts Run Was One Of The Best Things To Happen To Her

In a recent interview with Alicia Atout (per Wrestling Inc), Ruby Soho discussed her time in The Outcasts group that included herself, Saraya, and Toni Storm in AEW.

Storm has transitioned into her “Timeless Toni” gimmick. Although the group is no longer together, Soho admitted that the run was one of the best things to have happened in her entire career in the business. You can check out some highlights below:

On comparisons between WWE’s Social Outcasts and AEW’s The Outcasts:“Obviously, I was a part of another trio with a very similar mentality previously. I think both of those groups came to me at a time when I needed them specifically.”

On being more relaxed in the group: “I was taking things too seriously, I was getting upset and frustrated, or nervous and anxious. There was a lot of different feelings that weren’t positive coming to me based off of professional wrestling,” Soho admitted. “Being with them has been some of the most fun times I have ever had in wrestling and we were similar, we’d been doing this for a long time and I think all three of us needed that in that moment.”