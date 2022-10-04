wrestling / News

Ruby Soho Shares Update on Broken Nose Surgery

October 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Ruby Soho Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, AEW star Ruby Soho recently announced that she was undergoing surgery for her broken nose that she suffered last month at All Out. Soho shared an update on her recovery earlier today on Twitter.

It looks like she’s undergone the surgery and currently recovering. Ruby Soho tweeted, “Finally! After a month since breaking my nose at All Out. The countdown begins until I can breathe again, can’t you see my excitement?!”

You can check out her tweet below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Ruby Soho, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading