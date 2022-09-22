wrestling / News

Ruby Soho Announces Withdrawal From 1PW Show Due to Broken Nose, Undergoing Surgery

September 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ruby Soho AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– In a video released today from 1PW, wrestler Ruby Soho has announced that she has been forced to withdraw from working the upcoming 1PW A New Twist of Fate show on October 1. Soho suffered a broken nose during her match at AEW All out earlier this month. As a result, she has to undergo surgery, and she will not be able to work her previously scheduled date.

Additionally, Jamie Hayter will now replace Ruby Soho for A New Twist of Fate against Session Moth Martina. Per 1PW, Soho will now make her promotional debut at No Turning Back in Lincoln on February 18.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

1PW, AEW, Ruby Soho, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading