Ruby Soho Announces Withdrawal From 1PW Show Due to Broken Nose, Undergoing Surgery
– In a video released today from 1PW, wrestler Ruby Soho has announced that she has been forced to withdraw from working the upcoming 1PW A New Twist of Fate show on October 1. Soho suffered a broken nose during her match at AEW All out earlier this month. As a result, she has to undergo surgery, and she will not be able to work her previously scheduled date.
Additionally, Jamie Hayter will now replace Ruby Soho for A New Twist of Fate against Session Moth Martina. Per 1PW, Soho will now make her promotional debut at No Turning Back in Lincoln on February 18.
Due to an injury, @realrubysoho will no longer be appearing at A NEW TWIST OF FATE on October 1st. A replacement will be announced later on this evening.
Ruby will now make her 1PW debut on February 18th at NO TURNING BACK in Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/cufjmToTUX
— 1PW – One Pro Wrestling (@1ProWrestling) September 22, 2022
All Meet & Greet tickets to meet Ruby will automatically roll over onto the February date – if this is not convenient, please contact us at [email protected]
— 1PW – One Pro Wrestling (@1ProWrestling) September 22, 2022
𝗝𝗔𝗠𝗜𝗘 𝗛𝗔𝗬𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗘𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗠𝗢𝗧𝗛!
AEW’s @jmehytr replaces the injured Ruby Soho to take on @mothfromdaflats at A NEW TWIST OF FATE on October 1st!
Get your tickets NOW!
🎟 https://t.co/4INM4NMx93 pic.twitter.com/J8O0Pu968M
— 1PW – One Pro Wrestling (@1ProWrestling) September 22, 2022