Ruby Soho Announces Withdrawal From 1PW Show Due to Broken Nose, Undergoing Surgery

– In a video released today from 1PW, wrestler Ruby Soho has announced that she has been forced to withdraw from working the upcoming 1PW A New Twist of Fate show on October 1. Soho suffered a broken nose during her match at AEW All out earlier this month. As a result, she has to undergo surgery, and she will not be able to work her previously scheduled date.

Additionally, Jamie Hayter will now replace Ruby Soho for A New Twist of Fate against Session Moth Martina. Per 1PW, Soho will now make her promotional debut at No Turning Back in Lincoln on February 18.

All Meet & Greet tickets to meet Ruby will automatically roll over onto the February date – if this is not convenient, please contact us at [email protected]