Ruby Soho Advances to TBS Championship Tournament on AEW Dynamite

December 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
We have our first finalist in the TBS Championship Tournament following AEW Dynamite, and it’s Ruby Soho. Soho defeated Nyla Rose on tonight’s show to advance to the finals of the tournament.

Soho will go on to face the winner between Jade Cargill or Thunder Rosa, with the finals taking place on the January 5th episode of Dynamite.

