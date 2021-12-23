Ruby Soho Advances to TBS Championship Tournament on AEW Dynamite

We have our first finalist in the TBS Championship Tournament following AEW Dynamite, and it’s Ruby Soho. Soho defeated Nyla Rose on tonight’s show to advance to the finals of the tournament.

Soho will go on to face the winner between Jade Cargill or Thunder Rosa, with the finals taking place on the January 5th episode of Dynamite.

.@NylaRoseBeast's strategy did not work against @realrubysoho this time! TBS Tournament Semis is LIVE NOW! Tune into the #AEWDynamite #HolidayBash pic.twitter.com/LrlqoetCy5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 23, 2021

Flying knee drop from @NylaRoseBeast but it was NOT ENOUGH! TBS Tournament Semis is LIVE NOW! Tune into the #AEWDynamite #HolidayBash pic.twitter.com/CGQ6HqxQcA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 23, 2021