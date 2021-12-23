wrestling / News
Ruby Soho Advances to TBS Championship Tournament on AEW Dynamite
We have our first finalist in the TBS Championship Tournament following AEW Dynamite, and it’s Ruby Soho. Soho defeated Nyla Rose on tonight’s show to advance to the finals of the tournament.
Soho will go on to face the winner between Jade Cargill or Thunder Rosa, with the finals taking place on the January 5th episode of Dynamite.
Here we go! @NylaRoseBeast v @realrubysoho TBS Tournament Semis is LIVE NOW! Tune into the #AEWDynamite #HolidayBash pic.twitter.com/6XwkHBJgbu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 23, 2021
.@realrubysoho charges at @NylaRoseBeast but @VickieGuerrero comes to Nyla's aid! TBS Tournament Semis is LIVE NOW! Tune into the #AEWDynamite #HolidayBash pic.twitter.com/4WbLjd4AMN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 23, 2021
.@NylaRoseBeast's strategy did not work against @realrubysoho this time! TBS Tournament Semis is LIVE NOW! Tune into the #AEWDynamite #HolidayBash pic.twitter.com/LrlqoetCy5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 23, 2021
Flying knee drop from @NylaRoseBeast but it was NOT ENOUGH! TBS Tournament Semis is LIVE NOW! Tune into the #AEWDynamite #HolidayBash pic.twitter.com/CGQ6HqxQcA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 23, 2021
NO FUTURE FOR NYLA!!! @realrubysoho advances to the finals of the TBS Tournament! Tune into the #AEWDynamite #HolidayBash on @TNTDrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/0PJDBKX4FB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 23, 2021
