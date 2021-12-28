Ruby Soho on Why She Can be the Most Authentic Version of Herself in AEW, Wants to Face Serena Deeb

– During a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, AEW star Ruby Soho discussed what makes AEW such a special company and wanting to face Serena Deeb. Below are some highlights:

Ruby Soho on how special AEW is: “There’s something very special about the place, about the energy. It’s in the locker room. We’re all just trying to prove that there’s something different out there in the world of professional wrestling, and that’s what we’re delivering. So, it’s an energy that is intoxicating and motivating, and then on top of that, our boss Tony Khan is probably the best that anybody could ask for. He’s just so excited about wrestling and just so excited about his product and so passionate about it, that energy is infectious throughout the rest of the locker room.”

On being able to present her ideas more freely: “Yeah, it’s feeling like I am accepted for exactly the way that I am and to be able to be the most authentic version of me. I think that’s another thing that makes AEW so special and one of the reasons our fans are as incredible as they are. They see the performers being the most authentic versions of themselves. And I think that they relate to that and they connect with that because everyone knows when you’re trying to be something that you’re not. People can tell, especially our fans. So, when you’re the most authentic version of yourself, I think people connect with that even more. I think that’s why our fans are as incredible as they are. So to be that version of myself unapologetically is a great gift.”

Soho on wanting to face Serena Deeb: “I have never been so excited about wrestling anybody as I have all the women on the roster, for all different reasons. But if I had to choose one, it’s one that I have had my eye on for quite some time and that’s Serena Deeb. Serena has kind of been a hero of mine, you know, and an inspiration throughout my career, and I’ve kind of been one step behind her in each promotion that we’ve worked for on the independents and otherwise, and so kind of been nipping at her heel for the last ten years or so. So, I would be honored to be able to step into the ring with her. She’s just truly incredible.”

Ruby Soho is currently set to compete in the finals of the AEW TBS Title tournament. She will face the winner of the next semifinal matchup between Jade Cargill and Thunder Rosa. The finals will take place on the January 5 episode of Dynamite, which will be the show’s debut on TBS.

If using the above quotes, please credit Jim Varsallone, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.