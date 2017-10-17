Various News: Rumored Debut Date For The Bludgeon Brothers, Wade Barrett’s Film Getting Worldwide Premiere, Bullet Club Poses In Front of Pro Wrestling Tees,

– The Dirty Sheets (via Sportskeeda) reports that the current rumored plan for The Bludgeon Brothers (Luke Harper and Erick Rowan) is to have them debut on the Halloween episode of Smackdown Live. The two will be in a program with Breezango, with Tyler Breeze and Fandango giving hints on recent episodes of the Fashion Files. The October 31 episode of Smackdown airs from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Vignettes for the reunited tag team began airing last week.

– In a series of tweets, Stu Bennett (Wade Barrett in WWE) revealed that his new film Vengeance will have a worldwide premiere. He wrote:

Huge news: The movie I shot last year (@VengeanceFilmUK) is getting its global premiere at @AMCTheatres in NY's Times Sq. on Nov. 11th! pic.twitter.com/U2HFZ3pw13 — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) October 17, 2017

It's screening as part of @UrbanActionFest & I'll be attending along with Dir. @RossBoyask. Passes available here: https://t.co/PbtZppl8yD — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) October 17, 2017

Teaser dropping next week (you'll see it here 1st)! More info on the movie here: https://t.co/iJ4Nko2gMU Hope to see you there! 👊🏻🇬🇧🇺🇸🎬🎥 — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) October 17, 2017

– Marty Scurll posted a photo on Twitter of the Bullet Club posing in front of the Pro Wrestling Tees retail store in Chicago.