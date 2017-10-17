 

Various News: Rumored Debut Date For The Bludgeon Brothers, Wade Barrett’s Film Getting Worldwide Premiere, Bullet Club Poses In Front of Pro Wrestling Tees,

October 17, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bludgeon Brothers

The Dirty Sheets (via Sportskeeda) reports that the current rumored plan for The Bludgeon Brothers (Luke Harper and Erick Rowan) is to have them debut on the Halloween episode of Smackdown Live. The two will be in a program with Breezango, with Tyler Breeze and Fandango giving hints on recent episodes of the Fashion Files. The October 31 episode of Smackdown airs from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Vignettes for the reunited tag team began airing last week.

– In a series of tweets, Stu Bennett (Wade Barrett in WWE) revealed that his new film Vengeance will have a worldwide premiere. He wrote:

– Marty Scurll posted a photo on Twitter of the Bullet Club posing in front of the Pro Wrestling Tees retail store in Chicago.

