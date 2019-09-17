wrestling / News
Rusev Returns on Raw, Revealed as Father of Maria’s Child (Pics, Video)
– Rusev made his return on Raw, and in one doozy of a storyline as he was revealed to be the father of Maria Kanellis’ child. On tonight’s episode, Rusev made his first appearance since June during the gender reveal party of Maria and (at the time believed to be) Mike’s kid. During the party, Maria said she was expecting a boy and said Ricochet was the father.
Mike then demanded that Ricochet face him in a match, with Ricochet won. That in turn brought Maria out to the stage and revealed that Ricochet wasn’t the father and he was trying to embarrass Mike into standing up for her. Since that didn’t happen, she revealed that Rusev was the real father. He then returned and beat Rusev down, brought him into the ring and got a win with the accolade.
IT'S A BOY!!!!!!!!!!!!@MariaLKanellis #RAW pic.twitter.com/76zjFjyIqm
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 17, 2019
At least we all know that the father of @MariaLKanellis' baby boy is @KingRicochet!
Wait… WHAT?!??! #RAW pic.twitter.com/EL4sxXG7dQ
— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2019
This is no time for a DNA test. It's time for a MATCH!@KingRicochet @RealMikeBennett #RAW pic.twitter.com/iqBgqzW7sF
— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2019
Sorry, @RealMikeBennett. ¯_(ツ)_/¯@KingRicochet #RAW pic.twitter.com/sIRdK0bzTP
— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2019
1️⃣ @KingRicochet is NOT the father.
2️⃣ @MariaLKanellis wants to MOTIVATE @RealMikeBennett.
3️⃣ The real father is…………….
……….@RusevBUL?!?!?! #RAW pic.twitter.com/qnCTwVRTrJ
— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2019
Ugh. @RealMikeBennett's night just went from bad to worse.#RAW @RusevBUL pic.twitter.com/OmA4qv7c6n
— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2019
We were today years old when we found out that the REAL father of @MariaLKanellis' baby is… @RusevBUL?!?! #RAW @RealMikeBennett
We're still so confused. pic.twitter.com/63UY054L6E
— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2019
