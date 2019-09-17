Rusev Returns on Raw, Revealed as Father of Maria’s Child (Pics, Video)

– Rusev made his return on Raw, and in one doozy of a storyline as he was revealed to be the father of Maria Kanellis’ child. On tonight’s episode, Rusev made his first appearance since June during the gender reveal party of Maria and (at the time believed to be) Mike’s kid. During the party, Maria said she was expecting a boy and said Ricochet was the father.

Mike then demanded that Ricochet face him in a match, with Ricochet won. That in turn brought Maria out to the stage and revealed that Ricochet wasn’t the father and he was trying to embarrass Mike into standing up for her. Since that didn’t happen, she revealed that Rusev was the real father. He then returned and beat Rusev down, brought him into the ring and got a win with the accolade.