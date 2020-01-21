Rusev Says The Problem With Wrestling Stories Today Is Nobody Knows What They’re Fighting For

Rusev was recently a guest on Reel Talker where he discussed his controversial storyline with Bobby Lashley and Lana. Highlights are below.

On if he or Lana have had any problems with the provocative nature of their current storyline: “It’s no different than what Brad Pitt or any of the other actors would be doing in Hollywood. That’s what you do, you’re an actor and the certain role requires you do something like that. You can always say no but we’re not that people, we’ve always been professional. I don’t think it’s a problem at all, for me personally. I know it’s not a problem for her. And it was always about her. I always asked her for her opinion. People always run to me and ask me, ‘How you feeling about this?’ I’m like, ‘Why are you asking me, why don’t you go and ask her, she’s the one who is supposed to kiss him, every now and again, I’m not kissing the guy.'”

On the need for stories to explain why wrestlers are fighting: “He had the mentality of the fighter, he always wants to fight, fight, fight, I’m like, ‘Dude, just calm down, this is not about just fighting, we’re gonna fight, but let’s tell the story about why we are fighting.’ And that’s the problem with stories these days in different organizations, they all want to fight, but nobody knows what they’re fighting for.”

