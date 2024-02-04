wrestling / News
Rush: ‘El Toro Blanco Is Ready to Return’
February 4, 2024 | Posted by
– AEW wrestler and former ROH World Champion recently revealed he’s ready to return to the ring. Rush has been out of action since suffering a torn hamstring during the recent AEW Continental Classic Tournament. He last stepped into the ring in an eight-man tag team match at AEW Worlds End on December 30.
Rush wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “EL TORO BLANCO IS READY TO RETURN #AEWDynamite #AEW #LFI”
In July 2023, the wrestler also revealed that he re-upped with AEW.
EL TORO BLANCO IS READY TO RETURN #AEWDynamite #AEW #LFI pic.twitter.com/bVrVikNl9K
— RUSH OFICIAL (@rushtoroblanco) February 4, 2024
