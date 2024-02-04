Rush: ‘El Toro Blanco Is Ready to Return’

– AEW wrestler and former ROH World Champion recently revealed he’s ready to return to the ring. Rush has been out of action since suffering a torn hamstring during the recent AEW Continental Classic Tournament. He last stepped into the ring in an eight-man tag team match at AEW Worlds End on December 30.

Rush wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “EL TORO BLANCO IS READY TO RETURN #AEWDynamite #AEW #LFI”

In July 2023, the wrestler also revealed that he re-upped with AEW.