Ryan Nemeth Is Proud to Have Been a Part of The Iron Claw

– During a recent interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, wrestler Ryan Nemeth praised the depiction of the wrestling business of the acclaimed film, The Iron Claw. Nemeth also has a small role in the film portraying Gino Hernandez. He said of the movie (via Fightful):

“Well, you know, I was doing that kind of stuff before I ever got involved with wrestling at all. It’s been nice these past few years to be way more active in it and I’m very proud to be a part of The Iron Claw, I think that’s the best depiction of wrestling I’ve ever seen in cinema. I’m very, very excited about how that came out. If you haven’t seen it yet, it’s streaming, so you have no excuse.”

The Iron Claw is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.