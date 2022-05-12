Ryan Nemeth’s Movie Heel Is Now Available For Streaming

The new short film Heel, written and starring AEW’s Ryan Nemeth is now available for streaming on Vimeo for free. Here’s a press release:

RYAN NEMETH’S FILM HEEL IS NOW STREAMING

HEEL is now available for streaming worldwide https://vimeo.com/707983681

HEEL, written by Ryan Nemeth and directed by Maggie Levin, is a dark drama set in the world of independent wrestling. HEEL has won numerous awards and been selected at over twenty film festivals in countries all over the world.

TOP-BILLED CAST

Maame-Yaa Aforo, Jordan Drake, Ithamar Enriquez, Serenity Garcia, Brody King, Rich Ceraulo Ko, Charlie McCrackin, Lauren McKnight, Nic Nemeth, Ryan Nemeth.

Full Cast & Crew info at imdb.com/title/tt11115370/

AWARDS & ACCLAIM FOR HEEL:

WINNER

Best Director: Maggie Levin, Austin Indie Fest

Best Actor: Ryan Nemeth, Toronto Indie Shorts

Best Narrative Short: Toronto International Women Film Festival

Best Drama: Red Movie Awards

FINALIST

Oregon Short Film Festival

Los Angeles Film Awards Independent Shorts Awards

Vancouver Independent Film Festival

Film Today

American Golden Picture International Film Festival

SEMI-FINALIST

AltFF Alternative Film Festival Venice Shorts

Lonely Wolf International Film Festival in London, England

OFFICIAL SELECTION

Chandler International Film Festival

Prague International Indie Film Festival

HollyShorts Film Festival

Cinequest Film & VR Festival

Orlando International Film Festival

Sunscreen Film Festival

Central Florida ShortNight – CFSN

L.A. FILM FEST – Independent Filmmakers Showcase© IFS

Pasadena International Film Festival (PIFF)

Cinema d’iDEA in Rome, Italy

HEEL from ryan nemeth on Vimeo.