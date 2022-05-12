wrestling / News
Ryan Nemeth’s Movie Heel Is Now Available For Streaming
The new short film Heel, written and starring AEW’s Ryan Nemeth is now available for streaming on Vimeo for free. Here’s a press release:
RYAN NEMETH’S FILM HEEL IS NOW STREAMING
HEEL is now available for streaming worldwide https://vimeo.com/707983681
HEEL, written by Ryan Nemeth and directed by Maggie Levin, is a dark drama set in the world of independent wrestling. HEEL has won numerous awards and been selected at over twenty film festivals in countries all over the world.
TOP-BILLED CAST
Maame-Yaa Aforo, Jordan Drake, Ithamar Enriquez, Serenity Garcia, Brody King, Rich Ceraulo Ko, Charlie McCrackin, Lauren McKnight, Nic Nemeth, Ryan Nemeth.
Full Cast & Crew info at imdb.com/title/tt11115370/
AWARDS & ACCLAIM FOR HEEL:
WINNER
Best Director: Maggie Levin, Austin Indie Fest
Best Actor: Ryan Nemeth, Toronto Indie Shorts
Best Narrative Short: Toronto International Women Film Festival
Best Drama: Red Movie Awards
FINALIST
Oregon Short Film Festival
Los Angeles Film Awards Independent Shorts Awards
Vancouver Independent Film Festival
Film Today
American Golden Picture International Film Festival
SEMI-FINALIST
AltFF Alternative Film Festival Venice Shorts
Lonely Wolf International Film Festival in London, England
OFFICIAL SELECTION
Chandler International Film Festival
Prague International Indie Film Festival
HollyShorts Film Festival
Cinequest Film & VR Festival
Orlando International Film Festival
Sunscreen Film Festival
Central Florida ShortNight – CFSN
L.A. FILM FEST – Independent Filmmakers Showcase© IFS
Pasadena International Film Festival (PIFF)
Cinema d’iDEA in Rome, Italy
HEEL from ryan nemeth on Vimeo.
