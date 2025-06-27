Ryback Says He Spoke To Kevin Owens, Admits He Jumped To Conclusions Over Podcast Comments

As previously reported, Ryback responded to recent comments made by Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens on the What Do You Want to Talk About podcast, as he believed they were about him. The comments in question had the two mention a former WWE wrestler who had been charging exorbitant amounts of money for bookings after their exit.

The person was never named, but that didn’t stop Ryback from assuming they were about him. He posted to Twitter in his own defense, stating that his manager at the time. He added that the only reason his bookings stopped after three years were because he didn’t want to take them anymore.

In a post on Twitter, Ryback revealed that he spoke to Kevin Owens and after their conversation, realized he jumped to conclusions and made a mistake. As it turns out, the comments on the podcast were not about the ‘Big Guy’, but someone else entirely.

The former WWE star wrote: “I want to clarify something from my recent post regarding the clip with @FightOwensFight and @CodyRhodes After speaking with Kevin, he confirmed the person referenced in that specific comment wasn’t me. My name did come up in another part of the conversation, but not in that clip. I jumped to conclusions based on the name being censored and Cody mentioning working shows with the guy. Since I haven’t been publicly mentioned much in years, I assumed it was about me — and I was wrong. I appreciate Kevin for the honest conversation. We always got along, and I’ve always respected both him and Cody. This is a reminder to ask before assuming, and I’m grateful the post brought awareness to my story regardless, as a lot has been misunderstood in the past. Much love to you both.”