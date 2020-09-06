Sage Beckett Claims WWE Had Her Conduct ‘Weekly Weigh-Ins’ While Under Contract

– As previously reported, WWE is facing a great deal of controversy and blowback due to the reported policy that contracted talents and Superstars are no longer allowed to utilize third-party platforms, such as Twitch or Cameo. Former Mae Young Classic competitor, Sage Beckett, is another former talent who has spoken out against the company for mistreating talent, alleging that WWE had her conduct “weekly weigh-ins” while she worked there.

As noted, the recent reports on WWE’s new third-party policy has let to to former WWE Superstars and also former Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang calling WWE’s labor questions into practice and how much control WWE is using over workers who the company classifies as “independent contractors.” Former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis responded to Yang’s comments, and now Sage Beckett is backing her up.

Sage Beckett tweeted in response to Kanellis, “Or hire you during the ‘Evolution’, AFTER you’ve already lost 130#s over the last 2yrs, then do weekly weigh ins w/ you b/c you need to lose MORE weight, to be marketable, & release you ON International Women’s Day @AndrewYang”

Beckett was signed by WWE in January 2017. She competed in the Mae Young Classic in 2017, losing int he first round to Bianca Belair. She was released from her WWE contract in March 2018. You can view her Twitter comments on WWE below.