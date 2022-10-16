Samantha Irvin Poses for Photo With Jojo Offerman at WWE SmackDown

– As previously reported, former WWE ring announcer Jojo Offerman was in attendance at last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Offerman is also married to the recently returned WWE SUperstar Bray Wyatt. Current WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin shared a photo with Offerman from the event on Twitter, which you can see below.

It was reported in August 2021 that Offerman had quietly left WWE some months earlier.