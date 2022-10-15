WWE News: Officials Happy With Roxanne Perez’s Smackdown Work, NWA Stars & More Backstage At Show

– WWE officials were said to be pleased with Roxanne Perez’s work on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. As noted, the NXT star worked a six-woman tag match and appeared in a backstage segment promoting her feud with Cora Jade heading into Halloween Havoc.

PWInsider reports that the company was “really happy” with Perez’s work and that there’s already discussion of her being used on Smackdown again.

– The site notes that Jojo Offerman and NWA stars Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx were backstage at tonight’s taping. Offerman is married to Bray Wyatt and the Hawxes live in the area.