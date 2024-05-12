Jeff Jarrett Praises David Arquette, Says WCW In 2000 Was ‘Sustained Chaos’

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about working with David Arquette in WCW and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On working with David Arquette in WCW: “Great, humble. very respectful, engaged. He wanted to do the very best he could. You know, there’s a photo that I actually have right out there, right outside my office, of David on top of the cage with the guitar in hand, and me climbing on one side and DDP climbing on the other. And I just remember the experience of working with him and the triple cage and — look, was the match perfect? No, but the people in the arena were super with that triple cage. They were involved with it. And was it a train wreck? Yes, it was an absolute train wreck.

“And the day before — a little footnote Conrad, I’m not sure if you’re aware. But the day before in rehearsals, DDP took a step backward and his right leg went through the hole in the cage, when you went from the second to the third level, through him completely out. So he spent the next 18 hours trying to get his back right. But that’s the true impetus for DDP Yoga, because he’s was going through this. Anyway, there are lots of footnotes coming out of this, but I love David to this day. Great dude, good heart. Man, was he thrown right into the — God Almighty, thrown right into a flaming fire in all kinds of ways. WCW, the talent pool, You know. And to put him champion, that was a little tough pill to swallow for a lot of the traditionalists. So he did his very best. I’ve got nothing but good things to say about David.”

On WCW in 2000: “But this right here, WCW [was] a sustained chaos. Because we already kind of laid it out. Bischoff was running, then Russo was running it. Bischoff came back late, but Russo’s still there. ‘Who’s the final boss? Who’s writing TVs? Oh wait, wait, wait a minute, Hogan’s got creative control.’ You know, go down the list of Goldberg, Nash, the Millionaire’s Club, all those guys? Are they going to do anything? ‘Oh, wait, what’s our priorities here? Are we promoting the movie? Are we going to promote Thunder? Are we going to promote the pay-per-view?’

“It was — yes. I think the short answer would be, it was absolutely the most chaotic time because you didn’t really know who the ultimate decision maker was. And I’ve always said it always came down to that. What is the real direction here we’re going? Who has the final say? And what’s our vision? What’s our mission statement, if you will, at least for the night.”

