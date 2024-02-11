Sambus’ AEW Collision Review 02.10.24  

Good evening Colliders and a very happy Saturday to you! Although having said that, I’ve just got back from watching The Iron Claw at the cinema and I am DEVASTATED by it. What a film! A much needed dose of AEW will help lighten the mood after that emotional stake through the heart, so tonight’s episode of Collision is perfectly timed for me.

It’s looking like a fully loaded card tonight with 7 matches already announced, plus an appearance by Adam Copeland. Above all, I’m stoked that we have everyone’s beloved egg-shaped pitbull in Tomohiro Ishii competing for the AEW International Championship against Orange Cassidy. Ishii has long been one of my absolute favorites so it’s cool to have him appear on Collision…although I am going to seriously need Ishii/Danielson and Ishii/Castagnoli REAL soon. Come on, Tony, we’ve waited ever so patiently for those. *prayer hands*

The BCC vs CMLL feud should tick along nicely tonight, with Moxley & Claudio going up against Esfinge & Star Jr, and it’s always fun to see what the CMLL guys bust out in front of a new audience.

Women’s action looks to be a focal point as well, with our Revolution women’s championship competitors both taking part in warm-up matches; Toni Storm vs Queen Aminata, and Deonna Purrazzo vs Kiera Hogan. I can dig that, and I’d imagine we have Storm and Purrazzo on commentary for their respective opponent’s match, which should be a ton of fun. OK, enough talk, let’s get to it!

Location: Henderson, NV

Venue: The Dollar Loan Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Kevin Kelly & Tony Schiavone

We go to our usual opening video and pyro display before the music of Jon Moxley hits, as the Blackpool Combat Club make their way out for our opening contest.

Match One: Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs Esfinge & Star Jr

Moxley and Star Jr start this one as they trade headlocks and Mox gets an early cover for a 1 count. Star looks for a single leg crab but Moxley kicks out of it and gets back to his feet. Full nelson by Star into a leg bar and a knee thrust, trapping the knee and transitioning into a modified bow and arrow…until Claudio comes in to break it up.

Slap and a chop by Moxley, Mox into the corner and Esfinge gets an enziguri. One from Star to follow up as Esfinge is tagged in. Mox to the outside, the CMLL stars go for a dive but put the brakes on as Claudio and Moxley move out of the way. Claudio tagged in, dumps Esfinge and goes for the Giant Swing, connects! Quick tags by BCC, and a tag to Star as well. Star sends Claudio into Mox, grabs the arm of Claudio and hits a double team springboard arm drag/headscissors, and now we get the stereo dives from Esfinge and Star Jr to the outside.

Claudio and Star in the ring, Star springboards but gets caught by an uppercut, while on the outside Moxley sends Esfinge hard into the barricade. Double stomp by Claudio on Star as Mox is tagged in. Star is backed into the corner as Moxley rakes the back and hits a snap superplex for a 2 count. Claudio tags in for a double team knee stomp.

Claudio with a clothesline for 2, locking in a grounded Money Clip, sends Star off the ropes and Star with a headscissors to escape and make the tag. Esfinge gets a thrust kick on Claudio, monkey flip to Moxley, and one to Claudio as well! Esfinge rolls Moxley into an indian deathlock pinning combo but Claudio was right there to break it up. Star with a running clothesline to Moxley, and a tornillo sideways THROUGH the ropes to take out Claudio on the outside!

Esfinge with a springboard codebreaker but Moxley comes back with a lariat. 1, 2, no. Moxley and Esfinge to their feet, trading chops. Assisted cutter by Claudio and Moxley on Star Jr! Esfinge takes both men on now with chops but gets a Ricola Bomb for his efforts. Knee to the face by Moxley and the hammer and anvil elbows applied before he lockes in a juji gatame, forcing the tap out at 12:46.

Your winners by submission: Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

Rating: ***1/4 – The CMLL guys have all performed really well on AEW TV so far, and Esfinge & Star Jr looked good here. They perhaps tried to cram in a few too many flips for the flow of the match, but Moxley and Claudio were great bases for them. Fun start to the show.

Post-match, Moxley grabs a mic and tells them to take that message back to CMLL. Tell any team in the world – you want to step up, you get stepped on. CUE THE MUSIC OF FTR!! The Top Guys are here! FTR and BCC go face to face. Moxley shoves Dax, and it’s on, they all come to blows! Cash and Claudio lay into each other in the ring while Moxley and Dax fight on the outside, and we get a huge pull apart brawl with the locker room emptying out to break them up, which continues until we head to commercial.

Back from break, we recap the brawl and order has now been restored. Daniel Garcia makes his way to the ring for our next contest, as Daddy Magic joins commentary.

Match Two: Daniel Garcia vs Shane Taylor (w/ Lee Moriarty)

Lock up, go behind by Garcia, but he breaks as Taylor wildly swings behind him. Garcia wrings the arm, Taylor misses a punch and Garcia grabs the arm, looking for an armbar until Taylor clobbers him away. Headlock by Garcia, shrugged off, Taylor shoulder blocks him down and hits a hard right hand to follow up. Taylor does the Garcia dance! Oh damn, MASSIVE chop in the corner by Taylor! Taylor misses a knee attack in the corner, dragon screw by Garcia as Garcia picks the ankle and attacks it against the ropes. But Taylor with the other foot boots him over the ropes to the floor below as we head to PIP.

Taylor continues the assault on the outside before bringing him back in the ring and knocks him down with a lariat. Garcia tries to fight back, sunset flip, but Taylor sits out on top of him for a 2 count. Shane lays in some shots to the back, headbutt knocks Garcia out. Taylor goes to the apron, but misses the leg drop. Garcia makes it up in the corner, kicks Taylor away, avoids a splash and gets in some repeated jabs and a dropkick to the knee. Taylor kicks him to the apron, Garcia comes back but gets dropped by a powerbomb and a huge right hand for 1, 2, no.

Shane Taylor looks for the package piledriver but Garcia drops out, dropkick to the knee again, and Garcia looks for a piledriver himself! No, Taylor back body drops him out of it, goes to sit out again but Garcia grabs the leg and rolls into a kneebar! Taylor tries to fight but has to tap at 9:05!

Your winner by submission: Daniel Garcia

Rating: ***1/4 – Hoss performance from Taylor, this was likely his best Collision showing yet and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him used in this capacity more often based off of this. The underdog story continues for Garcia with another consecutive win for him as he looks to climb the rankings.

Lexy Nair is with Eddie Kingston backstage. Eddie says that what the Young Bucks did on Dynamite was disgusting, stealing the thunder of Sting and Darby. Just like Bryan Danielson stealing the thunder of Bryan Keith. Kingston wants to challenge Danielson at Revolution, and he wants to add a stipulation. At the end of the match, Danielson has to shake his hand. When Kingston beats him, Danielson will have to act like he respects him, and that will eat Danielson up inside.

Match Three: [Handicap Open Challenge Match] Brian Cage (w/ Prince Nana) vs The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum)

Magnum looks for an Exploder on Cage to start, but can’t get it. Cage nails a German suplex as Turbo comes in and gets clotheslined for his efforts. The Outrunners try to double team Cage, but Cage hits a double suplex on them. Roaring clothesline, followed by a powerbomb on Magnum, and a modified Texas Cloverleaf, standing on the head of Magnum, forcing the tap out at 1:10.

Your winner by submission: Brian Cage

Rating: N/R – Big time squash, as expected.

Cage attacks the mascot at ringside while it was dancing with Prince Nana. But here comes Hook! Hook and Cage battle on the ramp, and they continue fighting as they head backstage.

Lexy Nair is backstage with the Undisputed Kingdom and Tomohiro Ishii! Taven complains about being unceremoniously booted out of Chaos. Strong says if Ishii wins tonight, Strong will come for him at Revolution – he’s been waiting 8 years for a rematch with Ishii, so good luck tonight. Ishii no-sells the threat and stares menacingly at them.

Back from the break, Tony Schiavone is in the middle of the ring to welcome the Rated R Superstar, Adam Copeland. Tony says that Copeland is the #3 ranked superstar, so he has his pick of the TNT or International championship. Copeland takes the mic and first wants to talk about what happened to Sting and Darby, warning the Young Bucks.

Copeland could challenge Eddie Kingston for his dozens of championships, and while Adam really wants that, there’s still the matter of Christian Cage. He wants that TNT championship, so he knows where he’s leaning. But here comes Daniel Garcia, mic in hand. Garcia joins them in the ring and comes face to face with Copeland.

Garcia says it sounds like Copeland thinks he deserves a shot because of all the wins he’s had. But he’s not the only one with a hot streak as of late. Garcia beat the Patriarchy last week, and he saw the TNT title, and thought maybe he deserves a shot at the title? But maybe he’ll lose momentum, choke, get sent to the back of the line again. Garcia will fight that line a million times over if it means he gets gold finally.

Copeland respects him, but knows that something has to give here. Wednesday, Dynamite – Copeland vs Garcia, with the winner facing Christian Cage at Revolution. They shake hands, and Copeland holds on…Adam knows he had a match earlier and that’s the only reason he’s not hitting him in the face right now. Garcia is threatening to take food off his family’s table, and that doesn’t sit right with him, so he will beat his ass on Wednesday.

We go to Renee Paquette backstage, who is with Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale, along with Stokely Hathaway, who says they are the only true badasses, not Skye and Hart. Kris wonders why they keep coming back for more. Willow thought Skye would be tagging with them, but she chose a different path. Willow wants a singles match with Skye, and tells Stokely to get it sorted.

Match Four: Brody King (w/ Julia Hart) vs Mark Briscoe

Brody backs Briscoe into the corner but Briscoe avoids a shot, climbs the ropes and hits a few punches but gets dumped by King for his efforts. Canonball by King! Chops to the chest of Briscoe, body slam and a running senton for 1, 2, no.

Briscoe receives a chop to the chest and crumples in the corner, allowing King to choke him with his boot. Briscoe to the apron now, pulls King to the floor and hits a dropkick through the ropes and a blockbuster off the apron! Briscoe throws a chair into the ring and sets it up near the ropes. Step up tope con hilo to the floor to take out Brody King!

Mark pulls the apron back and pulls out a table, setting it up…no, Rcik Knox waves him off and tells him not to. Briscoe abandons the table but springboards over the rope, only for King to catch him and drive him back first into the barricade. We go to PIP as Briscoe is whipped into the opposite barricade.

Back inside the ring, King stays in control, dragging Briscoe out of the corner and slamming him down. Briscoe starts to fight back now as they trade chops, only for a Boss Man Slam to connect for King. Briscoe gets King in the corner and hits the 10 count punches, digging the teeth into the skull of Brody too. He boots King to the outside, heads to the top rope, twisting moonsault to the floor! He gets King back in the ring, clothesline connects but King doesn’t go down. Clothesline from King in return! 1, 2, no.

Big right elbow from Brody, misses a splash in the corner, and Briscoe gets a DVD! Briscoe to the top rope but here comes Julia Hart up to the apron to distract Mark. Brody from behind shoves Briscoe off the top rope, who ends up going through the half assembled table on the floor! Back in the ring, King nails the Gonzo Bomb for the 1, 2, 3 at 13:02.

Your winner by pinfall: Brody King

Rating: *** – No complaints here, pretty competitive without being at the expense of a monster like Brody King. I really liked the half setup table spot, nice way of making it seem not so telegraphed.

Brody King attacks Briscoe after the match as Julia Hart pulls out a spike! She spikes Briscoe in the face! He is bleeding profusely now. Oh Geez, yep that’s a gusher!

We hear from the Bounty Hunter Bryan Keith backstage. He’s all about the big payday. He’s looking for the big matches, the big stars, to climb the ranks and claim his bounty. Whether good, bad, or ugly, you better be ready to pay up, sucka! Nice character introduction there.

Match Five: ‘The Virtuosa’ Deonna Purrazzo vs Kiera Hogan

Purrazzo gets Hogan in a wrist lock, but Hogan cartwheels out into a rollup for 2. Purrazzo wrings the arm, off the ropes but is tripped into the middle rope, and a hip attack from Hogan gets her back in control. Forearm shot by Hogan, but Purrazzo pulls the arm over the ropes to quickly capitalise. Leg drop on the arm and a leg vice around it. Deonna with a cross-arm sleeper, but Hogan reverses into one of her own. Backstabber by Deonna for 2.

Thrust kick from Kiera! But Deonna comes right back with a face plant. Deonna goes for a piledriver, Hogan escapes, but walks into a running knee. Russian leg sweep by Deonna, and the Venus Di Milo locked in! Hogan couldn’t tap but nods in submission at 4:32.

Your winner by submission: Deonna Purrazzo

Rating: **1/2 – Just over squash length, nothing notable but a good dominant win for Purrazzo on the way to Revolution.

Toni Storm interrupts the celebration and makes her way down to the ring for her match. During the last match, they announced that there is no Collision next week due to the playoffs.

Match Six: Toni Storm vs Queen Aminata

Storm focuses on the arm of Aminata early on, similarly to Deonna’s offense. Aminata gets a vice around the neck of Storm, but Storm works her way out. Storm trips Aminata into the ropes, hits a Lou Thesz press and poses for her closeup as we go to PIP.

Snapmare by Storm as she applies a chinlock, but Aminata gets a small package for 2. Clothesline by Storm gets 2, and she shoves the face of Aminata as the Queen gets to her feet. Jabs by Toni Storm, she loads the fist and smacks her down. Full Nelson applied to Queen Aminata, until Storm sends Aminata outside. Snapmare by Storm, another Full Nelson applied, sunset flip by Storm for 2. Kick to the face by the champion, small package by Aminata for another 2, and a big clothesline to follow up by Aminata, with both women knocked down.

Snap suplex by Queen Aminata and a running kick, 1, 2, no. Toni Storm with a snap DDT, 1, 2, no. Aminata with an air raid crash! 1, 2, no. Aminata misses the hip attack, Storm gets one of her own and hits the Storm Zero to get the 3 at 8:53.

Your winner by pinfall: Toni Storm

Rating: **3/4 – Competitive showing from Queen Aminata which is appreciated after the efforts she’s had recently. Odd timing with the commercial break though as it looked like they repeated the snapmare/full nelson spot, and I’m not sure why.

Toni Storm takes the mic after the match. Another fantastic technical show of brilliance by her, and she wants to announce that on Dynamite she will be releasing a brand new film, ‘Wet Ink’. She wants Deonna to remember that she can try all her fancy moves on her, but “like a wart on her bumhole” she will haunt her for the rest of her life.

Match Seven: [AEW International Championship] Orange Cassidy (c) vs Tomohiro Ishii

Cassidy struggles to get the advantage early on as Ishii is a solid rock. Ishii backs him into the ropes, clean break, as OC puts his hands in the pockets. Dropkick but Ishii comes right back with a shoulder tackle, sending OC to the floor. OC recovers and heads back up, as they trade shoulder blocks now. Diving shoulder block by Cassidy, and Ishii is knocked off his feet!

OC with some forearms in the corner but Ishii shrugs them off and then steps into them, getting fired up. Sloth forearms now as he realises his futile effort…and Ishii chops the hell out of him! Big chop in the corner knocks OC off his feet as we head to PIP.

OC sent to the apron, and Ishii brings him back in with a big time brainbuster. OC rolls to the floor to recuperate. Ishii heads out to bring Orange back in the ring, and pulls him to his feet to chop him back down. Haha OC starts battling back in the corner but decides to give up and sits back down. Ishii looks for a vertical suplex, hits a chop first and attempts it but Orange Cassidy with a Stundog Millionaire! Satellite DDT to follow up. Ishii to the outside, OC with the suicide dive followed by another spinning DDT back in the ring. 1, 2, no!

OC up top, nails a sick diving DDT as Ishii lands on his head, and gets a 2 count. Ishii backs in the corner and OC with the sloth style kicks, and then ‘proper’ stomps to the chest. Running basement dropkick. But Ishii up and hits a corner clothesline. Boot to the face and a superkick by OC, a dropkick finally knocks Ishii down, but Ishii right back up for a pounce!

More forearms by OC, no effect, one forearm by Ishii knocks the champion out! 1, 2, no. Ishii lifts OC to the top rope, and nails a stalling superplex. 1, 2, kickout. German suplex by Ishii, avoiding an Orange punch. Cassidy struggles to his feet as Ishii continues the chops, but OC wants more! Cassidy won’t go down, he fires up…but then collapses once the adrenaline wears off. Beack Break attempt by OC but Ishii gets a powerbomb, misses a basement clothesline. Rollup by OC for 2. Sunset flip by OC, 1, 2, no. Clothesline from the champion, Orange Punch connects. Beach Break! 1, 2, KICKOUT!! Ishii kicks out of the Beach Break at the last split second.

Dragon Suplex by Ishii and a clothesline. 1, 2, no. Ishii is fired up now. Enziguri by Ishii, sliding lariat gets a 2. He looks for the brainbuster but the Orange Punch connects. Ishii won’t go down! Headbutt to OC. Small package locked in by Cassidy, 1, 2, 3! OC squeaks by with a win at 15:21.

Your winner by pinfall and STILL AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

Rating: **** – A big time singles Ishii match is always a joy, and he brought the goods here, but this was just as much of a good showing for Orange Cassidy. Hard hitting and pacey throughout, they threw bombs at each other but never got into overkill territory, playing it just right for a TV main event. Great stuff, and that Beach Break nearfall was nigh on perfect.

Post-match, here come the Undisputed Kingdom for the beatdown on OC. Taven & Bennett hit the spike piledriver on OC. Ishii returns to the ring to run them off as Trent Beretta arrives too. And with that, we are out of time! Good night everybody – see you when Collision returns in 2 weeks!