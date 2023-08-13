Sambus’ AEW Collision Review 08.12.23  

Evening all! Excitement is in the air in AEW land as things really geared up this week on the road to ALL IN: LONDON, which is now just over two weeks away. How are you feeling about the card so far? Drop a comment below, I’d love to hear your thoughts.

Before we get any closer to All In weekend, we have tonight’s episode of Collision, featuring a HUGE main event, as the House of Black defend the AEW Trios Championships against CMFTR. Come on, Tony, give that the last 30 minutes and we’re in for a treat. Strap in, folks, this could be a good one!

Location: Greensboro, NC

Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness and Ian Riccaboni

We are live! Max Caster lays down some lines, and the Acclaimed are back. Christian Cage is with Luchasaurus, and the legend of the greatest TNT champion will grow tonight. CM Punk says it’s nap time for the House of Black. Dax says there are three belts with CMFTR…why not add three more?! INTRO CREDS.

Tony Schiavone is in the ring to kick us off after a recap from last week, where Starks beat down Ricky Steamboat after his match with CM Punk. Tony introduces Absolute Ricky Starks. Oh the fancy pyro from last week is still here for Starks entrance, that’s cool, I thought it would be a one time thing.

Schiavone points out that Starks is still holding Steamboat’s belt from last week. Because of Starks’ actions beating Steamboat with a belt, Ricky Starks has been suspended for 30 days from wrestling in AEW! Ricky Starks says you have to have consequences for your actions…and he’s referring to Steamboat. Steamboat cost him the match, so Starks had to do something about it. But Starks has got a manager’s license, so he’ll be here each and every week, even if he’s not wrestling! You don’t have to like or love him, but you do have to respect him. Starks is unhinged, and he wants Punk to know that blood is on his hands. Punk is the reason Steamboat got 10 lashes. Sure, Punk got the W, and Starks got the L, but Starks can live with his. Starks is gonna bring a war to your front door next week.

Recap video for Young Bucks vs FTR, looking at their history together. Both teams want to be known as the best tag team of all time. That video package didn’t need to do much, I’m HYPED.

The Acclaimed is here! Caster references their opponents as being like Lizzo’s backup dancers, ha! Bowens went to do the ‘scissor me daddy ass’ line but cut himself off and scissored Max instead.

Match One: The Acclaimed vs the Iron Savages (Bear Bronson and Bear Boulder)

Bowens and Bronson starts, trading blows. Caster tagged in and some double team action, capped off with a dropkick from Caster. Boulder in now, and Max aims to take him off his feet. Tries a fireman’s carry but can’t lift him. Bowens jumps up on the shoulders…Max dives too, and Boulder catches them! Fallaway slam/Samoan Drop combo on the Acclaimed as we go to PIP!

Beefcake Boulder gets his armpit in the face of Max for ‘Pitty City’ and the Savages double team him in the corner. Body slam by Bronson…looked like he was going for a moonsault but a fake out with a sitout on the chest of Max. Tag to Boulder. Caster battles back and dives for a tag but can’t make it. Caster again tries to lift him, but Boulder flattens him. Boulder to the corner, misses a springboard moonsault!

Bronson in, missed a splash from the top rope. Caster again goes for a tag and makes it! Clothesline sends Bronson down, clubbing blows from Bowens and he is the proverbial house of fire. Boulder tags in and he TOSSES Bowens high in the air, falling face first into the canvas! Double team press slam takes Bowens out but Caster makes the pinfall save. Boulder gets Bronson on his shoulders…but Caster dives off the ropes with a missile dropkick.

Caster finally gets him on his shoulder for the fireman carry slam. Jack Jameson in he receives a Scissor Me Timbers. Double Fameassers picks up the win for The Acclaimed at 8:35.

Your winners by pinfall: The Acclaimed

Rating: **1/2 – Perfectly good tag match. Nothing special, but it was good to see The Acclaimed back in action and looking good.

Max Caster has the mic again. The Acclaimed is back! On Dynamite this Wednesday, they’re wrestling again. They will carry the spirit of Billy Gunn on their way back to the top of the tag team division. They know Billy is watching, and the fans didn’t get to say goodbye to Billy Gunn, so they ask the fans to make some noise for him. Everyone loves the Acclaimed!

Bullet Club Gold are standing by backstage. Nobody is hotter than Bullet Club Gold. The Bang Bang Gang are the best…this is the most ‘elite’ version of Bullet Club. The Gunns talk to the Young Bucks…they will show the Bucks why the Gunns are the best. Don’t bring superkicks to a Gunn fight!

Back from commercial, we get a preview package for Adam Cole vs MJF at ALL IN: LONDON.

Match Two: Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale vs Mercedes Martinez and Diamante

Kris Statlander starts things out with Diamante. Go behind from Diamante, but Kris shrugs her off. The trade forearms, Kris with a kick to the shoulder. Headscissors from Diamante, followed by an armdrag out of the corner. Tag to Willow, bodyslam by Kris and a splash from Willow for 2.

Kick to the midsection by Willow, goes for a Pounce but Martinez helps out and holds Diamante back. Martinez tags in and dumps Willow with a scoop slam. Willow battles back in the opponent’s corner, but Martinez wraps her up into a pretzel…wait, a Paradise Lock! Diamante tagged back in now as we go to PIP.

Headlock from Diamante keeps Willow grounded momentarily, but she battles back…until Diamante pulls the hair! Tag to Martinez, who stomps away on Willow in the corner. Statlander inadvertently distracts the ref, allowing Diamante to choke Willow in the corner. Double team kicks from Martinez and Diamante after a tag, Diamante goes for a pin but gets 2.

Straitjacket submission from Diamante, and she clotheslines Willow down again when she rallies. Nice suplex on Willow. Drives her into the corner with a shoulder block, but Diamante fights out and tags in Martinez. Willow cartwheels out of some double team offense and gets a Uranagi on Diamante on top of Mercedes. Tag to Statlander!

Dropkick from Kris, and another to take both women down. She sends Martinez and Diamnate into each other, and hits double sentons along with Willow. Up on the shoulders, Kris tags Willow in but Martinez drops behind and sends Kris into Willow. Face team are on the outside now as Diamante ascends the ropes, allowing Mercedes to Razor’s Edge throw Diamante over the top rope to take them out!

Wait, POUNCE from Willow back in the ring on Mercedes! Standing sliced bread by Diamante. Fisherman buster by Kris on Diamante but Mercedes in to interrupt a pin. Willow with a rollup on Martinez, but Mercedes flips out of it and reverses, and Diamante applies added pressure for a cheap (awkward) pinfall victory at 8:47.

Your winners by pinfall: Mercedes Martinez & Diamante

Rating: *** – This was pretty rocking until a slightly awkward finish. Mercedes is a workhorse and really seems to be holding matches like this together.



Toni Storm is backstage to celebrate getting a spot in the ALL IN: LONDON four-way. Storm demands respect. Yes she’s been out of sorts, she’s been depressed since losing the title. But she’s feeling better as she’s got her rematch in London, and Saraya will be there. The other girls are back-stabbing and toxic and she’s glad she has backup. Storm wants security called on Lexi for asking stupid questions.

Match Three: Samoa Joe vs Andrew Everett

Joe with jabs to Andrew, going crazy on him in the corner. Whips him into the buckles and gets the pele kick to take him down. Knees to the midsection…Everett battles back and goes for a big dive but Joe casually walks out of the way. Huge lariat and the Kokina Clutch is applied….Everett has to tap at 1:22!

Your winner by submission: Samoa Joe

Rating: SAMOA SQUASH

Joe has a mic, and he reminds us that he is the King of Television. He is looking for the answer of a champion. But he is met by the deafening silence of a coward. The ‘real’ world’s champion is acting like a real bitch. He gave him the courtesy of asking, of letting him know what would happen. But as he doesn’t seem talkative tonight…Joe tells Punk he will convince him. Mysterious!

Back from commercial, Riccaboni and McGuinness run down the card for ALL IN: LONDON so far. And then we welcome Christian Cage along with the TNT champion, Luchasaurus! As always, Cage proudly wears the belt as he saunters to the ring. Cage asks for the mic.

Cage has to say that this is the biggest family reunion he’s ever been a part of. He doesn’t know much about North Carolina, but he knows everyone is related there. He demands their attention for just a few minutes. Cage knows there are a lot of ‘second bests’ to come out of NC. Michael Jordan isn’t the greatest basketball player, it’s LeBron James. As far as pro wrestling, Cage is far superior to Ric Flair or anyone else from NC for that matter.

As the TNT champion, Cage…and Luchasaurus…don’t expect, he demands respect. And he’s felt disrespected by Darby Allin. As long as the TNT belt is in his possession, Darby will never touch it again. He doesn’t care how important that belt might be to Darby. Darby paints his face 50% to represent he’s 50% dead…and if Darby keeps pursuing Cage, he’ll make him the other 50% dead.

And here comes Arn Anderson!! Brock Anderson is alongside him! They’re pretty well known in NC. This is hallowed ground in pro wrestling. This is Horsemen country! Arn wants to point out to Sea Monster next to Cage that HE’S the champion, not Cage.

Cage says the most relevant Anderson has been is when Cage left him in a pool of blood a few months ago. Cage said no more open challenges, but he’d be willing to make an exception for Arn. Arn says 20 years ago he would have been tempted! Instead he sends Brock in, and the bell rings!

Match Four: Luchasaurus vs Brock Anderson

This is off to a hot start. Big boot from Luchasaurus sends Brock to the apron. Chop to the chest takes Brock to the floor now as Luchasaurus stays in the ring to recoup. Back in the ring, Brock receives a back body drop before we go to PIP.

Luchasaurus chokes him in the corner with his boot, but Brock fights back with a few blows to the knee, but it’s not enough. Scoop slam from Luchasaurus and a big kick to the back, another kick to the chest, followed by a vice nerve grip to the shoulder. This is transitioned into a neck vice, until Luchasaurus relents but follows up with a clumsy suplex. Another scoop slam, and back to the neck vice. Clubbing blow to the back takes Brock down, but he starts to battle back with some right hands.

Off the ropes, Brock receives a chokeslam! But no cover from Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus gets a big clothesline from behind for the pinfall victory at 5:20.

Your winner by pinfall: Luchasaurus

Rating: ** – Fine for what it was, mostly taking place in the commercial break. Shame it was such a glorified squash for Brock as he looked like a star coming out with Arn and charging to the ring at first.



But HERE COMES DARBY! Darby has the skateboard and dives off onto the back of Luchasaurus! Darby knows that Luchasaurus is a dinosaur and has been around for 65 million years…has he ever had a skateboard up his ass?! Darby challenges the two of them to a match next week on Collision. Darby is adamant that after All Out, he will become the new face of TNT.

Tony Schiavone is back in the ring as we come back to welcome Powerhouse Hobbs. Hobbs is carrying the Book of Hobbs, and is wearing the ‘peace offering’ necklace from QT Marshall last week.

Hobbs says an opportunity presented itself last week. Chicago…All Out…the place where Collision began. Hobbs hasn’t found any peace as of late, there’s always something distracting him. He found the one thing that meant something to him…the one thing that helped him inflict violence…the Book of Hobbs. He doesn’t need or want anyone’s help. The next chapter in the book is entitled Redemption. How can he redeem himself after losing the TNT title, losing the Owen Hart tournament? He needs to call out the Redeemer. Miro, bring your ass out! AND HERE HE COMES.

Miro makes his entrance and locks eyes with Hobbs. He is unblinking as he heads down the ramp…oh but Aaron Solow and Nick Comorato are here to blindside Miro. Hobbs stays in the ring, chilling out. Nick and Aaron throw Miro into the ring for Hobbs…but Hobbs doesn’t capitalise. Oh but spinebuster from Hobbs when Miro had his back turned! Hobbs pulls out the book of Hobbs and lays it on the chest of Miro.

Thoughts: YES! Finally a program for Miro, I’m SO on board with this. Given a little build, this could be a GREAT feud.

Next week on Collision: Christian Cage vs Darby Allin…hello! That could be neat. And now, Jim Ross joins us for the main event.

Match Five: [AEW Trios Championships] House of Black (c) vs CMFTR

We are starting this one out with Buddy and Cash. Cash tags immediately in to Punk. Collar and elbow tie up, Matthews backs Punk into the corner, clean break, but Punk locks in a side headlock. Very split vocal crowd!

Cash tagged back in and they trade headlock takeovers. They go back and forth until Cash gets the upper hand and tags in Dax, who follows up with some big chops to the chest. Brody King tagged in now, and he clubbers the back of Dax. Dax attempts some chops but to no avail. Big chops and forearms from Brody in the corner. Dax goes under a big boot attempt and gets some chops of his own and a low running dropkick. Tag to Cash, FTR double team him, and then tag to Punk, who dives onto King, and gets a leg lariat to Buddy. House of Black head to the floor to gather themselves.

Punk and Malakai Black square off, here’s a pairing we’ve been waiting for! They circle each other, before Black goes for a PK which is caught by Punk, and they go for kicks but block each other’s strikes. Black elbows both FTR members off the apron, and Punk goes for a GTS!! Avoided, and Punk sits cross legged a la Black, right in front of him!

Black sits down too! Buddy and King assemble behind Black but FTR are in too as all 6 man face off and they come to blows! Punk and Black head outside and trade kicks by the apron, and now everyone is on the outside. Absolute chaos! King and Matthews are sent into the barricade. Back elbow from Black on Punk, but Punk sends him back in the ring and takes out the legs…looking for the anaconda vice? He can’t get it though. Punk whips Black into the buckles as FTR get back to the apron. Tag to Cash. Leg drop from Punk and now Cash does the Hogan ear taunt. Leg drop from Cash gets a 2.

Dax is in now, but Black manages to stomp him down in the corner. Tag to Buddy who gets a running back elbow. They battle to the apron, and Matthews gets a hanging DDT from the apron to the ring on Dax.

Black and Dax battle it out now, knees and kicks from Black and a tag to King. Elbow to Dax and a chop to the throat, before a quick tag is made to Black again. Snapmare from Black and a PK for 1, 2, no. Black misses a shot and Dax gets an Arn Anderson-like DDT, that was awesome.

Punk in, twisting neckbreaker to Matthews. Leg lariat, knee in the corner, bulldog attempt but no. Huge roundhouse kick on Matthews and a GTS! No, Buddy slips out but receives a clothesline in response. Punk up top, but is distracted by Julia Hart, allowing Black to crotch him.

King is in, taking aim, and goes for the BIG seated cannonball in the corner, nails it. Punk is taken to the outside, and Brody chops him against the barricade. Again, these are huge chops. Punk is struggling back in the ring as Matthews is tagged back in. Chop to Punk and Black tagged in. Kicks to the upper chest while Matthews holds him back! Cash didn’t like that and jumps into the ring to put a stop to it.

Brody King is legal now, continuing to work over Punk. Suplex on Punk! 1, 2, Punk gets the arm up. Matthews tags in and drives a knee into the back of Punk and gets a side headlock on the mat. Punk fights back and tries to take out the members on the apron, but Matthews gets a running knee to take control again. But Punk is back with a GTS out of nowhere!!

Matthews rolls to the outside but Punk is clear to make the tag…he gets it! Wheeler in against King, Cash gets him with a dropkick to the knee, big dropkick to the chest, and a powerslam to Black! FTR ascend opposite corners for the 10 count punches. They take King over the top rope and send Matthews flying over the top rope. Wheeler with a big suicide dive to take out all of House of Black!!

Cash goes up top and gets a bulldog off the top on King, but it only gets a 2. Double suplex attempt from FTR but they can’t get King up, and he reverses with a double DDT (possibly meant to be a suplex on them both). King is up and heads to the top rope but Dax gets back to his feet and follows him. Dax is met with a headbutt and falls back, allowing Brody King to go for something but Dax jumps up again! Cash is with him…and Punk is here too for the assist. Double superplex from FTR followed by the diving elbow by Punk, almost a 3-way Power and the Glory from CMFTR!

Punk tags Dax in, they get a triple team SHATTER MACHINE!! Meteora from Matthews on Cash! Dax gets a brainbuster but Punk and Black knock each other out with roundhouse kicks, DAMN!!

Suicide dive from Punk, diving headbutt by Dax on King.Oh but Punk is being choked out by Samoa Joe in the crowd! Brody King in the ring with Dax and gets a big spinning lariat to pick up the pinfall to retain the titles at 26:54.

Your winners and STILL AEW Trios Champions: House of Black

Rating: ***3/4 – This built up to a really hot finishing sequence, and it was great to see CMFTR grow as a unit, especially the triple team Shatter Machine, that looked sweet as heck. The ending was kinda telegraphed by Joe mentioning earlier that he’d get Punk’s attention, but that doesn’t take away from the fact this was a big win for House of Black. Good stuff all round.