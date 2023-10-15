Sambus’ AEW Collision Review 10.14.23  

Howdy folks! It’s Saturday…you know what that means. AEW Collision is just around the corner! I’m just settling back into my hotel room after seeing NJPW Royal Quest 3 live here in London, where we were treated to an absolute BANGER in Ishii vs Shingo. Make sure you check that one out! Now to turn my attention to AEW…please pray for a strong internet connection in this hotel.

Tonight we have a HUGE TNT Championship encounter, as Christian Cage defends against Bryan Danielson. This will be their first one-on-one match since 2014, and both men are arguably at the top of their game, so this should be one for the ages. Plus, Samoa Joe defends the ROH TV Title against Willie Mack, and it’s been a minute since I’ve seen Mack in a prominent featured position like this, so we can expect a decent contest there too.

Location: Toledo, OH

Venue: Huntington Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone & Kevin Kelly

We have Tony Schiavone on commentary tonight as well! Nice. And tonight’s show kicks off with Adam Copeland making his way to the ring.

Copeland has the mic. Not sure if this is just on Fite TV or on TNT as well, but the feed is atrocious, yikes! Christian Cage has joined Copeland in the ring along with security…and it looks like they’ve got the feed together properly, phew.

Cage says Copeland proves his point…you really think you’re that special? He walks out on Cage’s show and takes up the opening segment while Cage is in the main event. That doesn’t sit right with him, so his security detail are here for Adam’s protection. If Copeland sticks around in AEW much longer, he’ll be like those on Toledo – known for nothing. Nope, the feed is still all over the place.

Bryan Danielson makes his way out! Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne have been banned from ringside in their match tonight. Oh but here comes Ricky Starks…he’s looking at a bunch of guys who should have said no to begin with. They’re taking up Starks’ time, and he won’t let it go on any longer. Starks wants Danielson to know that the difference between them is that Starks is a real AEW champion. Copeland takes some shots at Starks and calls him a vanilla midget Rock wannabe.

Starks is looking for a fight with Copeland and Danielson…when FTR’s music hits! FTR stand beside Copeland and Danielson. Wheeler acknowledges that everyone in the locker room is banged up, just like they were last week. They want to earn their rematch. Dax says last week, one night only, Starks & Bill were better than them. One night. Dax quotes Elton John and says Saturday night is alright for fighting. Danielson wants his match right now….and it all breaks down into a big brawl!

Copeland gets an Impaler DDT on one of the security detail (who I believe was Tyson Tomko!). Danielson gets a LeBell Lock on another security guard, who has to tap.

OK, I missed various bits of that due to the Fite TV feed, but that seemed pretty scrappy and all over the place.

We go to an MJF video package for the Stand Up To Jewish Hate campaign that MJF has been working with.

Match One: [ROH World Television Championship] Samoa Joe vs. Willie Mack

Mack reverses an arm wringer in the early going. Mack hits the ropes, rebounds off Joe as Joe won’t go down. Joe goes for a shoulder block but Willie kicks him, but Joe tries again and knocks him down this time. Jabs in the corner from Joe, knocking Mack to the mat. Joe goes for an irish whip but Mack gets an arm drag, and nails a plancha to the floor on Joe. Joe and Mack exchange chops on the floor, before Joe rolls Willie back in the ring.

Chop to the back of the neck, kick to the chest and a knee drop gets a 2 for Joe. Dropkick by Mack to give him some breathing room. Willie goes for the nipple twist in the corner, back elbow, and a running cannonball gets a 2 count.

They trade blows, atomic drop by Joe, big boot and a senton splash gets 2 for the champion. Snap powerslam, 1, 2, no. STUNNER from Willie Mack! 1, 2, kick out by Joe. Mack goes up top but Joe cuts him off…MUSCLE BUSTER. 1, 2, 3. Joe retains at 9:07.

Your winner AND STILL ROH World TV Champion by pinfall: Samoa Joe

Rating: **1/2 – A fine opener, but Mack hasn’t been built up so this felt rather throwaway.

Lexi Nair is with CJ Perry backstage. She wants to know what Perry would say to her future clients. CJ asks if they’ve ever felt angry about someone else’s spot. Perry is here to guide people. To get gold, to make champions, and to make stars. “Come find the woman that makes made men”. Action Andretti appears and says he would like her guidance, and tells her to call him. Perry seems interested.

After the break, we get a Danhausen video package! “It’s almost time.”

Match Two: Juice Robinson (w/ The Gunns & Jay White) vs Christopher Daniels

Lockup to begin, Juice backs him into the corner, and gives a little slap in the face as they break. Juice regroups with BC Gold on the outside momentarily. Back in the ring, Juice fires off a chop, but receives a couple of arm drags from Daniels. Daniels gets one more from an irish whip, and wrings the arm, but Juice throws him throat first into the middle rope. He then tosses Daniels to the outside, distracting the referee to allow BC Gold to get some boots in.

Running back elbow from Juice back in the ring, and he is rather pleased with himself as we go to PIP. Juice rakes the eyes of Daniels. On the outside, Juice tries to send Daniels into the barricade, but Daniels reverses! And again! He stomps Juice down on the outside before rolling him back in. Daniels up top, misses a cross body, and Juice gets the stalling splash, continuing the assault with ground and pound punches. Up to their feet, Juice hits the jabs and a left hand, followed by a standing senton for 2. Overhead suplex by Daniels gets a 2.

CD with a clothesline and a double axe handle, followed by the STO. DVD! 1, 2, no. Daniels calls for Angel’s Wings, but Juice drives him into the buckles and gets a left forearm. Cannonball hits! Front facelock falling DDT allows Juice to pick up the win at 8:25.

Your winner by pinfall: Juice Robinson

Rating: *** – Juice is always entertaining, and Christopher Daniels was on top form (which in itself is insane for his age). Together, they worked well to provide a decent match here, with Daniels getting some good hope spots.

Post-match, Jay White gets down on one knee in front of Juice, and he has a ring…just like the Dynamite Diamond ring, but one for Juice. The Gunns hold back CD and Juice nails him with the ring. Juice asks if MJF thinks he’s the only guy in the world to knock people out with a ring? Juice can do it without the ring, he’s been knocking people out for years. It’s not a ring that does it for Juice, it’s the Left Hand of God.

White takes the mic. If Max wonders why this is happening, he only has one man to blame…MJF. White knows it was Max who blindsided him backstage the other week. White will be crowned the champion at Full Gear, and MJF’s world will crumble around him.

Dustin Rhodes is in a vignette, saying he is coming back to Texas this week…he is as good as ever in 2023 and he is coming to win the Dynamite Diamond Ring. And then he’s targeting MJF’s World Heavyweight Championship.

Lexi Nair is with Nick Wayne backstage. A sit-down interview is planned for him with JR…and his mom. Wayne can’t believe he has to explain himself again. But he will, once more, on Dynamite.

Match Three: Kyle Fletcher vs Boulder

They lockup, and Boulder shoves him back hard. Kyle grabs a headlock but Boulder flips him overhead. They trade forarms but a press slam from Boulder catches Kyle. Fletcher kicks him to the outside, and hits a running suicide dive. Back in, Kyle goes for a suplex but Boulder reverses. The straps are down! He signals for a flip of some sort…but Fletcher catches him on his way up the turnbuckle and nails a huge powerbomb. Dragon Sleeper applied! And Boulder has to tap at 2:47.

Your winner by submission: Kyle Fletcher

Rating: N/R – Strong win for Fletcher, who is racking up some great singles appearances as of late.

Renee Paquette is with the Trios Champs, The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass. They have been Trios champs for 48 days. Caster wants MJF to see the hard work they’ve been putting in. Bowens & Daddy Ass want to help Max Caster with his friendships and relationships. They want to try out him being nice…Max says to Renee “So about those ORAL Sessions, huh?” Garcia, Angelo Parker & Matt Menard appear and want a taste of the titles! A future match is signed.

Match Four: [TBS Championship] Kris Statlander (c) vs Skye Blue

Blue backs Statlander into the corner and pulls the hair. Kris didn’t like that. Wheelbarrow from Blue is blocked, and Kris gets a side headlock takeover. Shoulder block from the TBS Champion and a scoop slam. Headscissors from Blue…but Kris fights right back with a back suplex. Blue on the apron, neckbreaker across the ropes as we go to PIP.

Big stalling suplex from Kris when they make it back into the ring. Skye with a snapmare and a kick to the spine, gets a 2 count. Blue gets a chinbreaker and a clothesline but a legsweep from Statlander takes her out, following up with a somersault leg drop, a knee lift, and the Fisherman’s Buster. 1, 2, no.

Superkick avoided, but Skye Blue nails a satellite DDT for 2! Blue goes up top but Kris cuts her off. Looks for maybe a Frankensteiner but Blue hits a powerbomb instead! Crossbody attempt by Blue but Kris catches her and hits a huge powerslam. On their knees, they battle back and forth. Superkick by Blu! Knee lift to the face! Step up kick but Kris catchers her again, no she rolls through into a pin attempt. Running drive-by dropkick by Skye Blue, satellite DDT is caught, and Kris hits the Saturday Night Fever to retain at 9:06.

Your winner by pinfall and STIL TBS Champion: Kris Statlander

Rating: ***1/4 – I like seeing this different side of Skye Blue. Too early to say how far she’ll run with it, but she’s already a hell of a lot more interesting as a character already. Good stuff from both women here, this was neat.

Post-match, Willow Nightingale attends to Skye Blue and helps her to her feet.

Kyle Fletcher addresses us from the backstage area, and he sends well wishes to Mark Davis. But he has an opportunity now…he wants to prove he’s one of the best singles wrestlers. And he wants to be tested by the measuring stick in AEW…Fletcher is calling out Kenny Omega for this coming week on Dynamite! I like it, I like it a lot.

Video package for Rush! You must be uncontrollable, unruly, ungovernable to be Los Ingobernables. Rush says he’s back. With Dralistico and Preston Vance by his side, he will rule AEW.

Match Five: Keith Lee vs Turbo Floyd

Shall we say goodnight to Floyd already? Turbo knocks Lee to his knees with a boot to the midsection, goes for a suplex but Lee tosses him overhead with ease. Pounce! Pop up powerbomb, 1, 2, 3. Keith Lee hasn’t broken a sweat in 1:10.

Your winner by pinfall: Keith Lee

Rating: N/R – The singles rejuvenation for Keith Lee continues. A few more of these and then I’d love to see Lee get into a proper singles feud again.

A Miro vignette plays, and Miro says the last few weeks have been testing. Evil seduces you under the bright lights, and CJ will once again be consumed by it all. Miro has a warning to any future client of CJ. He will be there at every step to stop them. He has a helpless Andretti with him and throws him to the floor. This is the promise of the Redeemer. This could be a load of fun if Miro just shows up to take out her clients and play spoiler at every turn. I’m on board.

Miro vs Action Andretti is then signed for next week’s Collision.

Match Six: [TNT Championship] Christian Cage (c) vs Bryan Danielson

Strong collar and elbow tie-up, with neither man getting leverage at first. Test of strength but they break. Another lockup, down to the canvas, and Cage gets a side headlock. Shoulder block by the champ, but a headscissors from Danielson keeps Cage grounded.

Danielson gets an armdrag and tries to transition into the LeBell Lock but Cage hightails it out of the ring and escapes to the floor. We go to PIP as Cage walks around the ringside area. He leisurely gets back in the ring but cuts off another test of strength attempt with a boot to the gut. Cage wraps Bryan’s arm around the rope and tugs on it. Big chop in the corner, followed by a series of uppercuts, but Danielson flips positions and chops Cage in return.

Dragon grounds Cage and locks the legs in the surfboard, pulling back the nose before locking in the surfboard stretch. Cage tries to whip Dragon on the outside, but Danielson reverses and sends Cage into the barricade. Back inside the ring, Danielson locks in a bow and arrow stretch, moving into a pinning combination for 2.

To their feet, DDT to Danielson’s previously-injured arm, and Cage locks in an armbar. Danielson escapes and heads up top now…diving headbutt but no he meets canvas as Cage dodges. Cage has a hold of the injured arm and immediately targets it. Danielson sends Cage outside and goes for the suicide dive but Cage saw it coming and hits a hard right hand to cut him off. Both on the apron now, Danielson is looking for a German suplex off the apron! Cage with the pendulum kick assisted by the ropes, and shoves Danielson into the turnbuckles. With the arm trapped, Cage drops Dragon with a hammerlock slam on the edge of the apron, and Danielson sells the pain tremendously.

Bryce Remsburg is making the count but the fans at ringside help Danielson to his feet and he manages to get back in the ring. Cage treads on the arm, and then bends it back, almost in a modified kimura. They battle by the announcer’s table, bouncing Danielson’s arm off the desk. Heading back in the ring, Christian sits Dragon on the top turnbuckle and heads up to join him. Superplex attempt…Dragon headbutts out of it. Diving headbutt connects!

More headbutts and forearms from both men, then Dragon gets moonsault evasion in the corner, followed by the flying forearm! Yes kicks take Cage to the outside. SUICIDE DIVE to the outside, nailed it this time. Danielson with a dropkick off the top rope, 1, 2, no. Cage with the jumping sunset flip but Dragon rolls through. Flying kick in the corner. Danielson sits Cage on the top rope, top rope frankensteiner, but Cage rolls through! 1, 2, NO!

Cage up top of his own accord now, frog splash! 1, 2, no. Killswitch attempt by Cage….but Danielson steps on the back of the legs to counter out of it. Yes kicks follow, misses the last one. Reverse DDT with the arm trapped!! Cage is looking for the spear…but Bryan kicks him! Big roundhouse kick, 1, 2, NO.

Danielson shouts it’s time for Cage to get his f’n head kicked in. He traps the arms and starts the stomps, then lies in wait in the corner. Busaiku Knee…NO, SPEAR FROM CAGE! Killswitch! It’s over. 1, 2, NOOO! Danielson kicks out. Spear attempt again but dodged, BUSAIKU KNEE! 1, 2, NOOO! Danielson locks in the LeBell Lock…but Cage is near the ropes. Cage manages to get a foot on the bottom rope. But Dragon drags him to the center! The damage to the arm though, he can’t keep the hold applied. Big Bill suddenly appears, allowing Starks to hit Danielson with the belt. Cage covers and we get the 1, 2, 3 at 25:15.

Your winner by pinfall and STILL TNT Champion: Christian Cage

Rating: **** – The finish made sense story-wise, but it still felt like a shame to end such a great match in ‘shenanigans’ like that. Nevertheless, that barely takes anything away from the stellar contest between Cage and Danielson here, with fantastic arm-based offense from Cage and gloriously on point selling from Danielson. I was eating up every minute of this.

Luchasaurus, Starks & Big Bill all take turns to beat down Danielson, but here come FTR! Adam Copeland joins the fray! It’s the proverbial Pier 6 Brawl! FTR look to hit a Shatter Machine on Starks but Bill pulls him out of harm’s way.

Nick Wayne is the last heel left in the ring, surrounded by FTR, Copeland and Dragon. SPEAR by Copeland! And we are done for this week’s episode.