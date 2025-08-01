Sami Callihan Vows To Retire If He Doesn’t Win At TNA Emergence

Sami Callihan is battling Mike Santana at TNA Emergence later this month, and he says that he’ll retire if he doesn’t win. Callihan made the promise on last night’s episode of TNA Impact. Callihan appeared in a backstage promo and questioned whether he still has it in the ring.

“Does Sami Callihan have it anymore or does he not have it?” Callihan saod (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “So when I call a friend, somebody that right now people would questionably say is the best professional wrestler walking, he is the new standard of TNA Wrestling. At Emergence, I want one match to see if I still got it.”

He continued, “Sami Callihan [versus] Mike Santana, and if I win, who knows, maybe this is the start of a great story of Sami Callihan getting in shape and becoming the Death Machine of all. But if I lose, I think I got my answer. I think I ride off into the sunset my way, I leave my boots in the middle of the ring and The Death Machine retires in Baltimore.”

TNA Emergence takes place on August 15th live on TNA+.