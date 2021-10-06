Sami Zayn Isn’t Happy About Being Drafted Dead Last to WWE SmackDown Roster

– It appears Sami Zayn isn’t happy about being the last Superstar to be drafted to the SmackDown roster during Night 2 of the WWE Draft earlier this week on Monday Night Raw. On Monday, he noted he was drafted “LAST” on Twitter.

Additionally, after the WWE on FOX account tweeted that FOX saved the best for last with Sami Zayn, Zayn responded quite angrily. Zayn tweeted in response, “Imagine drafting the most versatile and complete wrestler on earth DEAD F—-ING LAST in your draft and then acting like it was all part of the master plan.” You can view that exchange below:

LAST. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 5, 2021