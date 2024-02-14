Sammy D Weighs In On Potentially Joining NXT Europe

OTT World Champion Sammy D says he’s up for joining NXT Europe when it finally gets up and running. The OTT star spoke with Fightful’s Corey Brennan and was asked if he would be interested in joining the successor to NXT UK, which has been in the works for a while now with plans going on pause in the leadup to WWE’s merger with the UFC.

“Yeah, for sure,” Sammy said. “The end goal should be to sign for WWE, AEW, TNA or New Japan. It’d be naive if we was to all sit here and say we want to be you at independent level. For me personally, I want to sign on the dotted line for WWE and say, I’ve done it. Obviously I’ve achieved a massive amount with OTT and independent of them, had a massive independent career, but I’m sure the next step for me would to be, if the opportunity arose to sign for NXT Europe or whatever’s in the pipeline.”

He Continued, “But as Jay said, and I will say that OTT will always be my home and I would hope to be able to wrestle for them as long as I can. And I’d always end up back in OTT no matter what happens. So I think that sentiment is shared and between between me and probably the rest of the lads. I’m sure Jordan (Devlin) feels the same way. I know that for a fact that he misses OTT, he misses the Irish fans. OTT is a special place and you can talk to an awful lot of imports that have been through the doors of OTT that would say that they have a special place. You look at the Pete Dunnes and the Tyler Bates and the Walters, just for example. They all talk so highly of OTT and OTT management and the way they were treated and looked after and the Irish wrestling fans. They’re probably one of the best fan base sin the world. So of course, wherever I go or lay my hat, OTT will always be my home.”

Sammy D will defend his OTT World Title at the promotion’s Gaff Party event.