Sammy Guevara Issues Statement: ‘My Relationship Ending Had Nothing to Do With Anyone Else’

– As previously reported, AEW TNT champion Sammy Guevara announced the break-up with his fiancée, Pam Nizio yesterday after the two were engaged earlier this year. Earlier today, Guevara issued another statement on Twitter saying their relationship actually ended in October, and they didn’t make it publicly known until now.

Guevara also noted that no one else had anything to do with the relationship ending. He stated the following:

“This shouldn’t have to be said… but my relationship with Pam ending had nothing to do with ANYONE else. Pam and I broke up back in October and just now felt was the time to make it publicly known. So please stop pointing fingers and looking for someone to blame.”

As noted, AEW wrestler Tay Conti deactivated her Twitter account over the weekend. After Sammy Guevara announced his break-up with Nizio, Conti’s name began trending on Twitter mainly due to gossip and fan speculation that she was somehow involved with Guevara and the cause of the split.