Sammy Guevara Announces Split From Fiancée Pam Nizio

– As previously reported, AEW TNT champion Sammy Guevara got engaged to his girlfriend Pam Nizio earlier this year. However, Guevara has now confirmed that the two have now ended their engagement and relationship. Guevara released a statement via Twitter earlier today, which you can see below:

“I know a lot of you have supported us for a long time and we have appreciated it so much over the past several years. Since you’ve all given us so much love and support we figured we owed it to y’all to let you know that we are no longer in a relationship. We still love each other and wish nothing but the best for one another. We would appreciate your kindness and respect our privacy during this time.”

Sammy Guevara is scheduled to defend his TNT title against former champion Cody Rhodes on the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Rampage on Dec. 25. It will air on TNT. The show will be taped on Wednesday, Dec. 22 along with Dynamite in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum.