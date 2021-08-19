wrestling / News
AEW News: Sammy Guevara Proposes Before Dynamite, Jon Moxley Cuts Promo For Rampage Match
– Sammy Guevara got engaged before this week’s AEW Dynamite went on the air. Guevara proposed to his girlfriend Pam before tonight’s show, and you can see video of it below.
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple.
Sammy Guevara just proposed to his girlfriend! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/VuNYkLjGOR
— ⌨️ Patches Chance 💖💜💙 (@patcheschance) August 18, 2021
– Jon Moxley cut a promo ahead of his match with Daniel Garcia on AEW Rampage. You can see the promo from Dynamite below:
WHEW! @JonMoxley does not mince words. He's got a strong message for @GarciaWrestling ahead of their match THIS FRIDAY on #AEWRampage LIVE in Chicago!
Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/OIqOG4ORMC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2021
