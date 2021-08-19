AEW News: Sammy Guevara Proposes Before Dynamite, Jon Moxley Cuts Promo For Rampage Match

– Sammy Guevara got engaged before this week’s AEW Dynamite went on the air. Guevara proposed to his girlfriend Pam before tonight’s show, and you can see video of it below.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple.

Sammy Guevara just proposed to his girlfriend! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/VuNYkLjGOR — ⌨️ Patches Chance 💖💜💙 (@patcheschance) August 18, 2021

– Jon Moxley cut a promo ahead of his match with Daniel Garcia on AEW Rampage. You can see the promo from Dynamite below: