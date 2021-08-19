wrestling / News

AEW News: Sammy Guevara Proposes Before Dynamite, Jon Moxley Cuts Promo For Rampage Match

August 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Sammy Guevara

– Sammy Guevara got engaged before this week’s AEW Dynamite went on the air. Guevara proposed to his girlfriend Pam before tonight’s show, and you can see video of it below.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple.

– Jon Moxley cut a promo ahead of his match with Daniel Garcia on AEW Rampage. You can see the promo from Dynamite below:

