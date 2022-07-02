Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 7.1.22  

Happy 4th of July weekend ya’ll! Lee Sanders here and Friday is here yet again! Hey from my family to yours Happy 4th of July holiday weekend. Big shout out to those serving in the military, and if you’re going to be traveling this weekend from behind the wheel, please have patience. Remember you’re not just driving for yourself but for others on the road. On that note it’s time! It’s time! It’s AEW RAMPAGE time! Let’s go baby!!!

Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone

Match 1: 20 MAN ROYAL RAMPAGE for a shot at facing the Interim AEW World Champion

Red Ring Participants In Order: Powerhouse Hobbs, Hangman Adam Page, Ricky Starks, John Silver, RUSH, Penta Oscuro, Keith Lee, Dustin Rhodes, Dante Martin, Brody King

Blue Ring Participants In Order: Tony Nese, Darby Allin, The Butcher, Max Caster, The Blade, Swerve Strickland, Matt Hardy, Frankie Kazarian, Konosuke Takeshita, Orange Cassidy

Final two participants: Darby Allin and Brody King. Darby tries to bite the fingers of Brody to set himself up for pushing Brody off the ring. It doesn’t work as Brody fights him off with sledgehammer strikes. Brodie puts Darby in a sleeper hold and lifts him up without letting him go, to the outside of the ring. Darby instantly passes out as he’s almost in a hanging position with Brody’s chokehold as Brody let’s him go to win this Royal Rampage battle.

Winner: Brody King (24:00)

Rating: **

This is my first time writing and covering a match designed such as this. I must say I like the concept of two battle royal matches in two rings. Action keeps going until one man is left standing in each ring and then the final two just slug it out. AEW tried to keep things as simple as possible while making it fresh. I give them credit for that as we’ve seen just about everything far as battle royals and royal rumbles go. My biggest compliant is the picture in picture break as that was serious buzzkill This is for a show at the AEW World Champion. At least make the first 30 minutes commercial free but that’s just me folks. Also, as decorated of a champion Matt Hardy has been why have him eliminated so early? Not a fan of that all.

Alex Marvez tries to interview HOOK who really has no comments as he’s enjoying his Doritos. Alex wants to know what’s next for HOOK as HOOK remains silent. Alex suggest to HOOK maybe HOOK is a go with-the-flow type person. HOOK snaps and grabs Alex by the collar and tells him that’s exactly people’s problem. People just don’t think. Oooooookay!

Match 2: Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi vs Young Bucks

Nick and Goto start things up with a couple of stalemate lockups. Nick gets control briefly but is taken down by Goto with a shoulder tackle as Goto and Hashi go double team on Nick and Matt. Hashi now the legal man as he tries sending Nick to the ropes. Nick kicks him in the face as he tags in his brother Matt. Hashi doesn’t see the tag as he rams Nick’s face into the turnbuckle, followed by attacking Matt. Hashi charges at Matt but Matt connects with a trilogy of northen suplexes. Nick takes to the sky to crash into Goto and Hashi on the outside cavas as we head into commercial break. Back from commercials as Goto gets the hot tag now! He’s using his size to take down Matt Jackson with hip tosses, big leg lariat, and a running bulldog. He hooks Matt’s leg and gets a near fall. Matt gets in a blind tag to his brother as the Jacksons double team on Goto, setting him up for a running knee strike. They pick up a near fall as the brothers continue trying to double team on him. Hashi gets in now as they connect with a headhunter combination for a two count. Goto and Hashi try to pour it on Nick but Matt grabs on Hashi’s ankles and pulls him out of the ring. Goto hits Nick with a lariat, Matt delivers a superkick to Goto and Hashi! Good God what kicks! All four men are down in the ring as they barely made it to their feet before the ten count. Goto desperately tags in Hashi as Hashi hits Nick with a couple of side kicks to get a two count pinfall attempt. Matt superkicks Hashi as both Jackson brothers superkick Goto into the other ring. Bucks go for the BTE trigger on Hashi as Nick does a great leaping springboard attack onto Goto! Amazing! Nick follows up by running back to the other ring and leaps off the top ropes of both rings for a Meltzer Driver to end this one!

Winner:Young Bucks (9:00)

Rating: ***

Fun and exciting matchup. Bucks dialed it back and went into this one really trying to tell a story. This wasn’t your typical spot after spot match from the Bucks. Matches like this reminds you how good Bucks where in NJPW and why they are simply one of the best in tag teams out there. I just need them to be more consistent like this match. Point deduction from me for this match however because I never doubted Bucks would lose this encounter.

Spot being shown now as Jonathan Gresham talks about taking on Tully Blanchard and two of Tully’s best men in a tag match on next weeks RAMPAGE. Gresham is upset at Cesaro, Danielson and a few others being called the best as he considers himself the best. He’s chased after greatness for 17 years now and he demands to get his respect. He’s hoping that after next week that conversation including him will start.

Match 3: Tony Storm vs Nyla Rose

Marina Shafir is at ringside in the corner of Nyla as she looks on. Toni Storm coming hard at Nyla with a flurry of strikes. She tries charging at Nyla as Nyla shoulder tackles her to the canvas. Nyla goes in for Toni’s arm as she has it bent like a pretzel. Nyla turns it into a well executed suplex as Toni peppers Nyla with a couple of strikes. Toni bounces off the ropes as Marina pulls the middle rope to send Toni crashing outside the ring. Referee is distracted by Nyla as Marina gets in a cheap attack on Storm as we head into our final commercial break. We’re back as the action is inside the ring as Nyla failed to connect with a cannonball on Storm who’s in the corner. Storm counters with a hip attack as Marina tries to interfere again. Storm stops her as Toni gets her head smacked up against the top rope by Nyla. Nyla tries charging at Toni but Toni sends her crashing over the top rope as Toni does a body cross onto Nyla and Shafair! Action back inside the ring as Nyla tried to look for her trademark ddt off the ropes but Nyla counters it with a body block! Cover attempt by Nyla and no dice. Nyla looking for the beast bomb but Toni reverses it as Nyla sits on her for a pinfall. It’s another near fall as the action continues with both women slugging it out with one another. Nyla comes in with a thrust kick on Storm to get another near fall as in the process Nyla rips a piece of a corner turnbuckle that went flying across the ring. Nyla tries looking for a diving knee drop as she misses, setting up Storm to plant her with a german suplex. Shafir tried interfering one more time but gets a boot to the face by Storm as she sets up Nyla for the pendulum ddt for the victory!

Winner: Toni Storm (10:00)

Rating: ***

Always puts a smile on my face when I see Nyla Rose n TV as she doesn’t get enough screen time these days. So to see her pretty much on episodes back to back is most welcomed. She and Toni gelled well together in this match as both girls did alright. It’s obvious we’re continuing down the path of Thunder vs Storm for the championship but first we need to see them as a team against Nyla and Shafir. Shafir is getting better but she has a long way to go. It’s good that she’s being involved in tag action for a little bit to help cover up some more shortcomings but give her time folks.

Post-match Marina attacks Toni as Thunder Rosa comes running to the rescue and delivers a strong dropkick to Nyla. Toni and Rosa now cleaning house as they kick both girls out the ring. Could this be the beginning of a THUNDER STORM? You get it? Huh? Huh? Corny I know as that ends AEW RAMPAGE for this week!