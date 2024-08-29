Santana Garrett To Return to NWA For NWA 76

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that Santana Garrett will return to the company for NWA 76. That event happens Saturday in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.

Santana Garrett Returns to National Wrestling Alliance for ‘NWA 76’

A Former National Wrestling Alliance Women’s World Champion Enters The 2024 Burke Invitational Gauntlet!

A globally-traveled competitor, Garrett joins the fourth-annual Burke Invitational Gauntlet to crown a new No. 1 contender to the Women’s World title. Affordable tickets to witness the family-friendly night of hard-hitting pro wrestling action are on sale now.

A champion worldwide, Garrett won the NWA Women’s World title in 2015. Since her seven-month reign, the superstar’s resume has only grown.

“Santana Garrett is returning to the National Wrestling Alliance as a veteran now,” says Jazz, also a former NWA Women’s World Champion.

Garrett captured the SHINE championship and tag titles. Additionally, she’s reigned atop Japan’s World of Stardom and won singles and tag gold in Women of Wrestling.

“Santana won the NWA Women’s World title early in her career, but that was nearly a decade ago,” states the legendary Jazz, now an agent and producer for the NWA women’s division. “She is coming back to prove herself all over again to the NWA — and this time she has the experience to make her particularly dangerous!”

Garrett won the NWA Women’s World title from Barbi Hayden on Feb. 7, 2015. She later became the first champion in more than 35 years to defend the belt in Japan, even defeating Wonder of Stardom champion Io Shirai in a title-for-title match that November. Garrett dropped her NWA strap to Amber Gallows in December 2015.

Over the last nine years, Garrett has competed for every major U.S. promotion and companies worldwide. NWA 76 marks her debut in the Lightning One Era of the National Wrestling Alliance.

Garrett joins a field of other top competitors from NWA and beyond in the Burke Invitational Gauntlet.

Now in its fourth year, it’s certain to be a standout attraction at NWA 76.

This multi-competitor affair named after legendary champion Mildred Burke crowns a new No. 1 contender to the NWA Women’s World title. To successfully complete the gauntlet, its winner must avoid elimination by pinfall, submission or being tossed over the top rope to earn a shot at the most enduring championship in women’s wrestling today.

NWA 76 brings hard-hitting pro wrestling action to Philly’s legendary 2300 Arena. That night, the National Wrestling Alliance commemorates “History, Legacy and Tradition” with its biggest Signature Live Event of the year, an affordable, family-friendly celebration of its 1948 founding.

The event will be filmed to air on future episodes of Tuesday flagship broadcast NWA Powerrr. Tickets to NWA 76 are on sale now.