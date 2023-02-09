Santino Marella On Why He Signed With Impact, Whether He’ll Wrestle For the Company

Santino Marella is part of Impact Wrestling as their new Director of Authority, and he recently discussed joining the company and more. Marella spoke with PWMania for a new interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

On why he joined Impact: “Well, I’m friends with Scott D’Amore, and we’ve been chatting for a while about potentially working together. I’d been running my own company, Battle Arts Academy, and then covid came, my children came along, so it was about finding the right time, which is now. I love the people there, the locker room there and we’re proud of who we are. We know we’re the underdogs, but we know we’re really good and creating something special because our shows are amazing. Because of that, we have a rightful chip on our shoulders, and with a nice schedule that is the right balance for me, this is the perfect place.”

On who he’s enjoying working with at the moment: “Well, I’m a huge fan of Josh Alexander, he’s great. Trey Miguel, I’m a big fan of his. Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, Sami Callihan. The locker room is packed, man, with familiar and new faces so, I’m excited to see a lot of them. I watch all the matches and I’m glad to be part of them.”

On possibly competing in Impact: “I can wrestle from time to time. I can’t endure a full-time schedule as my body won’t allow it nowadays. From time to time I will lace it up in there and show these kids how it’s done.”

On enjoying his comedy role within WWE: “Yeah, I did. I mean, I didn’t set out to be a comedy wrestler but that was the job available and I took it at a time when nobody wanted to be that comedic wrestler, so it was all me for about 8 years. In the beginning, I was pretty much told what to do and how to perform but as time went on, the company believed in me, told me the slightest lines to hit and then it was all me, which I’m really proud of.”

On who he would like to see join Impact Wrestling: “I’d love to see JTG in IMPACT, I think he has a lot of fantastic years ahead of him. PJ Black (Justin Gabriel) he is another one I would love to see join us as what he can do is incredible. Tim Thatcher has everything, I think he would be great here. Kratos in NWA, I’d love to see him and work with him. There’s a lot of people out there I’d love to see come in.”