Santos Escobar Talks Moving Up To Main Roster As Part Of Legado Del Fantasma

Santos Escobar appeared recently on El Brunch and spoke about Legado Del Fantasma’s move to WWE’s main SmackDown roster earlier this month (via Fightful). He also shared a few comments on his personal goals for the future. You can watch the full interview and find a few highlights from Escobar below.

On his reaction to seeing his goals fulfilled: “I am happy. I feel that this moment had to come at some point. We discussed it before WrestleMania and everything started coming together little by little so this could happen and I believe the moment was ideal. We have about six months before WrestleMania 39. You (Quetzalli) already know my objectives, everyone knows them. I wanted to be a star in NXT, move to any of the two brands, SmackDown or Raw, and make it to WrestleMania. That last one is the most important because it is the grandest stage of the industry, maybe in the universe. In our sport, it is the biggest stage. I am no stranger to the great stages. The company sent me to promote WrestleMania in Los Angeles about a month ago as an NXT Superstar and that, in my head, was indicative that there were plans ahead. What was the surprise? About 5-6 weeks later, I received a call inviting me to participate in SmackDown. We are still settling into the environment, but the idea was to arrive and plant our flag and declare who we are, our reason for being here, and why we are here.”

On Zelina Vega joining the LDF stable and how the group is set for the future: “All great family businesses grow and you have to grow with acquisitions, with joining other companies and other corporations to build Empires. Zelina Vega is a superstar that knows the roads of Raw, SmackDown & WrestleMania. This union favors her and it favors us. Together, like all great companies, we will go far. As long as our interests are aligned, there will not be anyone that can stop us. You gave me a great picture. Santos Escobar, Zelina, Joaquin (Wilde) & Cruz (Del Toro). A group that I feel is unstoppable, very powerful, and dominant, and that the world tends to take for granted. They say “Meh, they are too small or too heavy”, but we are warriors and we do not care to die on the line. Others do not have that. Anyone that underestimates us is committing a grave mistake because we are here with an unstoppable hunger. I reiterate, we have the backing of a lot of people that come from the bottom, that are oppressed, and that is adjusted to hearing people say “Not you”. We are not that small and we know how to talk, which is why they have me. I know how to express myself in the ring and out of the ring. All of the weaknesses that our minority group may have, which I believe is now a majority, are the strengths we will present, including our legacy and our heritage. That is what makes the group, including myself in particular.”