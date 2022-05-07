Sasha Banks Visits Students at Brooklyn’s KIPP AMP Middle School Wrestling Club

Sasha Banks stopped by KIPP AMP Middle School in Brooklyn for a a surprise visit to their Wrestling club. Banks visited the school on Friday ahead of tonight’s Smackdown, and you can see some pics and a club of the visit below.

Banks wrote:

“Made a special stop to see @wallflowerperry wrestling club. Your students inspire me so much!! Thank you for being the best/coolest role model for the future.”

I hope every school has a wrestling club 💙🔥 https://t.co/8667pG6sBq pic.twitter.com/uioPhLVi6N — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) May 6, 2022

Made a special stop to see @wallflowerperry wrestling club. Your students inspire me so much!! Thank you for being the best/coolest role model for the future. https://t.co/qaH4tib3fn pic.twitter.com/3MvvIgK7po — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) May 6, 2022