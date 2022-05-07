wrestling / News

Sasha Banks Visits Students at Brooklyn’s KIPP AMP Middle School Wrestling Club

May 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sasha Banks Image Credit: WWE

Sasha Banks stopped by KIPP AMP Middle School in Brooklyn for a a surprise visit to their Wrestling club. Banks visited the school on Friday ahead of tonight’s Smackdown, and you can see some pics and a club of the visit below.

Banks wrote:

“Made a special stop to see @wallflowerperry wrestling club. Your students inspire me so much!! Thank you for being the best/coolest role model for the future.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Sasha Banks, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading