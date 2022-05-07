wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Visits Students at Brooklyn’s KIPP AMP Middle School Wrestling Club
Sasha Banks stopped by KIPP AMP Middle School in Brooklyn for a a surprise visit to their Wrestling club. Banks visited the school on Friday ahead of tonight’s Smackdown, and you can see some pics and a club of the visit below.
Banks wrote:
“Made a special stop to see @wallflowerperry wrestling club. Your students inspire me so much!! Thank you for being the best/coolest role model for the future.”
I hope every school has a wrestling club 💙🔥 https://t.co/8667pG6sBq pic.twitter.com/uioPhLVi6N
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) May 6, 2022
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) May 6, 2022
Thank you @SashaBanksWWE and @WWE for coming to see The Wrestling Club. These kids will remember this day for the rest of their lives. 💙 💚 pic.twitter.com/3dt5CUZg3X
— Victor Taylor Perry (@wallflowerperry) May 6, 2022