Sasha Banks on Walking the Runway for NYFW, How She Channeled Her ‘Inner Tyra Banks’

– During a recent interview with PageSix.com, Sasha Banks discussed her recent modeling debut at the New York Fashion Week. Banks said on the event, “It felt chaotic. It felt like my first wrestling match all over again!”

Banks continued on the experience, “I’m back to being the new girl. It felt like everyone was like, ‘Who’s this? Who’s taking my spot?’ But I just had to walk in with confidence like I knew what I was doing because this has been a dream of mine for such a long time, to be in the modeling space.” Banks added that she was “channeling [her] inner Tyra Banks” for the show.

Sasha Banks and her former WWE tag team partner, Naomi (aka Trinity Fatu), also walked alongside her on the runway during the fashion show. Banks said on Naomi being there, “Trinity is my best friend, my soul sister, my partner in everything. While I was channeling Tyra, Trinity was serving Naomi Campbell on the runway.”

Both Banks and Naomi were indefinitely suspended by WWE after walking out on Raw following a meeting with former Chairman Vince McMahon earlier in May. It’s been rumored they will return to WWE, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.