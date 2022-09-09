wrestling / News
Various News: Sasha Banks and Naomi Walk At New York Fashion Week, Dax Harwood Reacts To FTR Meme, Dwight Howard Ruins A Marriage Proposal With a V Trigger
– Sasha Banks and Naomi were models at New York Fashion Week, walking the runway. You can see photos of the pair below.
Sasha Banks walking at New York Fashion week #NYFW2022 pic.twitter.com/MTOum8h1z9
— Tiff 💋 (@TiffanyLuv24) September 9, 2022
TRINITY at New York Fashion Week!!! @NaomiWWE #NYFW pic.twitter.com/TjyYMeQpcA
— 丅ᕼᗴ ᔕᗴᗩ ᔕᑎᗩᛕᗴ 🌊🐍 (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) September 9, 2022
Mercedes Varnado @SashaBanksWWE at New York Fashion Week #NYFW 🌟 🔥 #NewYorkFashionWeek
📸 Getty Images pic.twitter.com/8wHV43mAQp
— 丅ᕼᗴ ᔕᗴᗩ ᔕᑎᗩᛕᗴ 🌊🐍 (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) September 9, 2022
#NYFW Behind the scenes
Mercedes Varnado 🌟 @SashaBanksWWE #NewYorkFashionWeek
📸 patrickcox pic.twitter.com/Bdi7xiUhxH
— 丅ᕼᗴ ᔕᗴᗩ ᔕᑎᗩᛕᗴ 🌊🐍 (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) September 9, 2022
– A fan posted a meme making fun of AEW for not giving FTR a tag team title match. Dax Harwood found it funny but didn’t want to give the impression he was unhappy.
He wrote: “I want to laugh at this, but if I do, everyone on the internet will spin it as me “being uphappy”. This is genuinely funny, but I WILL NOT laugh.”
I want to laugh at this, but if I do, everyone on the internet will spin it as me “being uphappy”. This is genuinely funny, but I WILL NOT laugh.
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) September 9, 2022
– Dwight Howard, who recently cut a promo at WWE tryouts, recently interrupted a marriage proposal with a V-Trigger and a superkick.
#WRESTLINGFOREVER @DWIGHTHOWARD DID NOT HAVE TO RUIN MY MARRIAGE PROPOSAL 🤣🤣🤦🏾♂️ HOW pic.twitter.com/AX2afSjWoc
— LORD A (@l0rdadrean) September 9, 2022
