Various News: Sasha Banks and Naomi Walk At New York Fashion Week, Dax Harwood Reacts To FTR Meme, Dwight Howard Ruins A Marriage Proposal With a V Trigger

September 9, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sasha Banks Naomi, WWE SmackDown Raw Image Credit: WWE

– Sasha Banks and Naomi were models at New York Fashion Week, walking the runway. You can see photos of the pair below.

– A fan posted a meme making fun of AEW for not giving FTR a tag team title match. Dax Harwood found it funny but didn’t want to give the impression he was unhappy.

He wrote: “I want to laugh at this, but if I do, everyone on the internet will spin it as me “being uphappy”. This is genuinely funny, but I WILL NOT laugh.

– Dwight Howard, who recently cut a promo at WWE tryouts, recently interrupted a marriage proposal with a V-Trigger and a superkick.

