Satnam Singh Explains Why He Chose AEW Over WWE

Satnam Singh made quite the impression in his AEW Dynamite debut last week, and he recently discussed why he signed with AEW over WWE. Singh spoke with Ruby Arora for an interview before he debuted on Dynamite and said that he enjoyed both companies and had tryouts with both but thought he could do more for the Indian community in AEW.

“The only regret I have is if I could’ve understood that I could’ve been a wrestler before, I think I would have been a better wrestler in the world,” Singh said (per Fightful). “When the opportunity came up about 4 to 5 years ago if I would’ve said yes, I would be A big, huge, giant wrestler. I had given trials for WWE as well, and I liked it very much as well. I liked AEW as well. AEW is like brand new, it’s only been a couple of years, and it’s really fire. I thought that if I go to AEW, I would be the first again. The first wrestler from India. I will make [more] history for India in AEW. If I go to WWE, that would be amazing, but amazing why? Because they already have Indian people over there. They have the Indian wrestler. Why don’t I go start there, where they have no Indian guys, and create history again after reaching there. Not for me, for the Indian wrestlers, for everyone.”