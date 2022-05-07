Scorpio Sky on Theme Across His Career, Considers Tony Khan a ‘Mad Genius’

– AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky recently appeared on Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, and he discussed not getting the credit he deserves across his career, Tony Khan being a mad genius, and more. Below are some highlights below, (per Wrestling Inc):

Scorpio Sky on the theme of his career and not getting the credit he deserves: “I’m no spring chicken, I’ve been doing this for a long time. A theme across my entire career is kind of not getting the credit I feel I deserve. On the independent circuit, I used to be called the best-kept secret in wrestling and there have been many times where I’ve been like, ‘the secret’s out!’ But really, it still feels kind of – I feel like I fly under the radar sometimes.”

Sky on the grind to get to the top: “I really, really had to grind just to get to the top. I’m almost twenty [years] in here. I started when I was a teenager, and I didn’t really start getting to a point where I was getting any type of recognition until fourteen-fifteen years in. I really had to grind and have a lot of doors slammed in my face. I just didn’t give up. I kept working at it, and that’s how I’m going to approach everything here. Eventually, I will get to a point where people will wake up. I might be done by then, but people will wake up and say, ‘man, he actually had a good career.'”

Scorpio Sky on Tony Khan being a mad genius: “He’s kind of a mad genius. Anyone that’s talked to him, or heard him talk, will know what I mean. His mind is always like – it’s all over the place. If you listen to him enough, things circle back and it makes a lot of sense, everything he says. I think a lot of that plays into how he runs AEW. There’s no mistake, that is where so many people want to be. We’ve seen so many people from other companies crossover to our company. And then also, you see Mike Tyson, and you see Paige VanZant, and you see these celebrities coming over wanting to get involved, as well.”