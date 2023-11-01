Sean Casey Recalls Story Of Going Out Drinking With John Cena

Sean Casey recently recalled how drinking beers with John Cena resulted in a rough night for him. The former MLB star appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and told the story about how in 2008 he met up with Cena and the night led to being chopped and more. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On meeting up with Cena: “I was with the Red Sox in 08, we’re playing Tampa Bay, and Cena popped on the screen. ‘Alright all you Rays fans, lets give it up for the Tampa Bay Rays.’ At the time, we knew Cena was from Boston, and we were like, ‘He’s posing, he’s not from Tampa.’ I called Marty [WWE Camera Operator Marty Miller] and was like, ‘Can you send me Cena’s number?’ Tim Wakefield and I, God rest his soul, Timmy, rest in peace. We got Cena’s number and was like, ‘Hey dude, we saw you on the big screen in Tampa, we know you’re not a big Rays fans. You’re from Boston. Stop with the posing.’ He was like, ‘Let’s get together for a couple pops at some point.’ Fast forward a couple of weeks, we go to Tampa, I call John, ‘We’re in town, can you hook up?’ ‘Yeah, I’ll meet you after my lift at 11:30.’ Who the hell is lifting at 10 at night? Nobody but John Cena.”

On drinking with Cena: “He shows up at the hotel bar. It’s me, Tim Wakefield, Jason Bay, and a rookie named Jonathan Van Every. We’re having a few pops. Cena’s brother-in-law is like, ‘let’s get lemon drop shots.’ He was like, ‘We’re not doing that, let’s get out the Jack.’ ‘Uh oh, this isn’t good.’ We get out drinks, we toast it up to Arn Anderson. We do that, a couple of rounds, next thing you know, maybe a little liquid courage. I’m like, ‘Any chance I can line you up for a chop. I want to see what it’s like. What do I have to do? Can I line you up like Ric Flair?’ He’s like, ‘What I want you to do is chop me as hard as you can, right here, let it rip.’ ‘I can’t wait.’ ‘One thing to it, if you chop me, I get to chop you back.’ I’m thinking it sounds awesome. John Cena lights me up with a chop, that’s incredible. Sure enough, I back up like five steps, run up, boom. I hit him as hard as I can in the chest. He doesn’t even move. I thought I broke my hand. I didn’t know humans were this big, thick and strong. He’s like, ‘You ready for a chop?’ ‘Yeah, I’m ready.’ I bow up. Cena doesn’t back up or anything. He just goes BAM! I thought I had a heart attack. I went down. I’m on the ground dying. I can’t breathe.

“I hear Tim Wakefield say, ‘I want one of those.’ No, you don’t, dude. I’ve never been hit like that in my life. Next thing you know, Wakefield hits John Cena….John Cena, BAM!, Wakefield is right next time me laying flat out. Next thing you know, Cena just starts hitting people. He starts chopping Jason Bay on the back. People are going down, it’s incredible. Next day, I wake up with the worst headache of my life. I call Marty Miller, ‘Marty, why did you send me Cena’s number?’ ‘You went out with Cena?’ ‘Yeah.’ ‘You can’t go out with Cena, he’s an outlaw. You can’t drink with him.’ Thanks for telling me after the fact. I had the worst headache for four days. Next day, we all had John Cena handprints in black and blue for two weeks.”

On his advice for people: “He can go, and his whole goal is to put you in a bad way to where this doesn’t work out for anybody. Don’t have beers with John Cena, ever. Anyone out there who thinks it’s a good idea, please, do not do that.”