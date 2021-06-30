Second FMW-E Show Announced Featuring Exploding Barbed Wire Double Hell Deathmatch

Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling Explosion will host its second show later this summer, featuring an Exploding Barbed Wire Double Hell deathmatch. FMW-E announced on Tuesday that the show, Burnout, will take place in Osaka at Osaka City Tsurumi Ryokuchi Flower Expo on August 15th.

PWInsider reports that the deathmatch stipulation will be revived for the show. Atsushi Onita, who founded FMW-E last month, has challenged any wrestler in the city to be part of the match. The first such match saw Onita battle Mr. Pogo back in May of 1991 in a winning effort. Other such matches also saw the ropes removed and took place in 1993 and 1994, with Onita participating in all but one of them.

Tickets for Burnout go on sale on July 10th. The promotion makes its debut this weekend on Sunday.