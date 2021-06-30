wrestling / News
Second FMW-E Show Announced Featuring Exploding Barbed Wire Double Hell Deathmatch
Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling Explosion will host its second show later this summer, featuring an Exploding Barbed Wire Double Hell deathmatch. FMW-E announced on Tuesday that the show, Burnout, will take place in Osaka at Osaka City Tsurumi Ryokuchi Flower Expo on August 15th.
PWInsider reports that the deathmatch stipulation will be revived for the show. Atsushi Onita, who founded FMW-E last month, has challenged any wrestler in the city to be part of the match. The first such match saw Onita battle Mr. Pogo back in May of 1991 in a winning effort. Other such matches also saw the ropes removed and took place in 1993 and 1994, with Onita participating in all but one of them.
Tickets for Burnout go on sale on July 10th. The promotion makes its debut this weekend on Sunday.
FMWE第2戦・大阪大会
「BURNOUT（バーンアウト）」
開催決定！
▶︎8月15日（日）
▶︎大阪市鶴見緑地花博記念公園特設会場（屋外）
▶︎開場15時、開始16時30分（予定）
▶︎チケット発売は7月10日（土曜日）を予定
▶︎詳細は後日発表します。
大阪の皆様、大変お待たせしました。
— FMW-E (@fmw_explosion) June 30, 2021