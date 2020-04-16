Seth Rollins, David Starr Trade Words After Rollins Says The Industry Needs to Rally Together

Seth Rollins’ comments about the industry needing to come together in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic have drawn the attention of David Starr. Starr took to Twitter to react to Rollins’ comments on Instagram yesterday, in which Rollins said in reacton to the spate of WWE releases and furloughs:

“I feel like this is a day for compassion, and for empathy, and for understanding, and to try and support each other, you know? To pick each other up. And that’s for everybody. That’s not just for the guys and girls who are let go, but for all of us who are fortunate enough at this moment to still be able to have a position where we can collect a paycheck and we can support those who love us and those around us. And I think that we have to take it upon ourselves to work harder to make sure there’s a place for all those who again had it the worst today to come back to. I think as a planet, we can rally around the idea that this is only temporary.”

Following that post, Rollins responded to some comments on Twitter, including telling TalkSPORTS’ Alex McCarthy, “I very much understand where all the anger & frustration is stemming from & that’s okay. This is an emotional day for all of us & some folks need to vent. For me, it’s been a lot of sadness & contemplation & a desire to unify & rally behind an industry I love.”

In response, Starr — a noted proponent of wrestling unionizing — posted to Twitter and asked Rollins if he meant to “rally behind an industry or rally behind a company?” That led to a brief back-and-forth as you can see below:

Do you mean rally behind an industry or rally behind a company? https://t.co/oatYyYNG9f — (((David Starr)))🌹 (@TheProductDS) April 16, 2020

I very much mean an industry, David. I came from nothing. I have friends and students at every level and they’ve all been decimated by this pandemic. As the shutdown took hold of my WWE family yesterday, I felt a deep sadness. I want us all to lift each other up. https://t.co/POiRMeW12t — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 16, 2020

I agree that we workers all need to rally together. I think recognition of responsibility for the unnecessary & egregious decisions made should be made as well. — (((David Starr)))🌹 (@TheProductDS) April 16, 2020