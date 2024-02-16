Seth Rollins Says Roman Reigns Is One Of the All-Time Greats

Seth Rollins may enjoy taking shots at Roman Reigns on WWE TV, but he acknowledges that Reigns is one of the all-time greats in the business. Rollins and Reigns have been particularly at odds as of late, with Rollins taking Cody Rhodes’ side against The Bloodline, but the World Heavyweight Champion had positive things to say about the Head of the Table in a word association game on Cam Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast.

“Roman Reigns is one of the greatest to ever do it. I’ll say nice things about him,” Rollins said (per Fightful). “He’s my brother, we came up together, he’s one of the greatest to ever do it. I don’t always agree with him, but he is one of the greatest to ever do it, no doubt.”

Rollins and Reigns debuted on the WWE main roster with Jon Moxley (then Dean Ambrose) as The Shield and ran roughshod over WWE and have had a number of interactions and feuds over the years since.