Seth Rollins Says When Kenny Omega Is Done In The Minor Leagues, They Can Have A Match

While talking at the Fandemic Tour in Houston, Seth Rollins was asked about a possible match with AEW’s Kenny Omega. He used the opportunity to once again take a shot at a company that wasn’t WWE, something he’s done in the past. He called AEW (which has defeated NXT in the ratings three weeks in a row) the “minor leagues” and said when Omega is done there, they can have a match.

He said: “When Kenny is done playing in the minor leagues over there, Kenny can come work in the absolute top professional wrestling company in the world in front of the most people, make the most money, and have the biggest matches, which is with me at WrestleMania.”

Of course, Omega is no stranger to taking pot shots at the competition either. He recently referred to NXT wrestlers as developmental talent and added AEW had “real stars.”