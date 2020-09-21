wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins vs. Triple H Episode of WWE Timeline Announced, Stock Closes at Four-Month Low
– WWE has officially announced the episode of WWE Timeline looking at Seth Rollins vs. Triple H for this week. The company announced that the episode will premiere on September 23rd, as you can see below:
🚨 THIS WEDNESDAY 🚨
An all-new episode of #WWETimeline on the FREE VERSION of @WWENetwork shows you how @WWERollins became the #Kingslayer! @TripleH pic.twitter.com/yFh87EJqjW
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 21, 2020
– WWE’s stock ended Monday at its lowest closing price in four months. The stock closed at $39.36 on Monday, down $0.80 (1.99%) from the previous closing price. This is the lowest the stock has closed at since April 23rd, when it ended the day at $39.07. This is also the first time the stock has been below $40 since that day. The market as a whole was down 1.84% on the day.
