Seth Rollins Was Reportedly Set to Win WWE Championship at Day 1

Brock Lesnar emerged as WWE Champion at Day 1, but before his match with Roman Reigns was nixed it was reportedly set to be Seth Rollins winning the title. Dave Meltzer wrote a new piece for Sports Illustrated in which he reports that Big E. was planned to lose the WWE Championship even before Lesnar was inserted into the match, but that it was planned for Rollins to win the championship.

As you no doubt recall, Lesnar was set to face Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at the PPV. However, Reigns announced the day of the show that he was out of the match because he had tested positive for COVID-19. Lesnar was then added to the Fatal Four-Way match for the WWE Championship and won the title.

The report notes that Paul Heyman’s allegiance between Lesnar and Reigns was intended to be answered at Day 1, but of course was instead answered on Raw when he showed up with Lesnar. Lesnar will defend the title against Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble and is also headed to this week’s episode of Smackdown where Roman Reigns is scheduled to appear.